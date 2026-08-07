Health Ministry Promotes 21 Medical Device Inspectors In CDSCO, Bolsters Engineering Expertise
Industry body AiMeD says the long-awaited promotions will help bridge the technical gap in medical device regulation and support faster, science-driven approvals.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening medical device regulation, the Union Health Ministry has promoted 21 Drugs Inspectors (Medical Devices) to Assistant Drugs Controller (India) within the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Industry body Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) said this step will bring greater engineering expertise into the country's regulatory framework.
“AiMeD warmly welcomes the promotion of 21 Drugs Inspectors (Medical Devices) to Assistant Drugs Controller (India) under the CDSCO. This long‑awaited step restores momentum to the careers of officers who, despite their engineering expertise, had been held back and confined to import file evaluations,” said AiMeD Forum Coordinator, Rajiv Nath.
According to Nath, their elevation is not only a recognition of merit but also a strategic boost to India’s National Regulatory Framework.
“For too long, regulatory audits have been dominated by officers with a drug‑centric background. The inclusion of engineering‑trained regulators will help bridge a critical gap — bringing technical knowledge that aligns with the needs of the manufacturing ecosystem and strengthens patient safety oversight,” Nath said.
We deeply appreciate the foresight of the DCGI and the top management of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for making this course correction, in line with recommendations of the Parliamentary Health Committee and consistent with AiMeD’s long‑standing advocacy. Their leadership has ensured that the regulatory system evolves to reflect the diversity of expertise required in medical devices, he said.
According to Nath, it is now essential that these officers be deployed across the country in zonal and field offices, and entrusted with portfolios that make full use of their training, expertise, and skills.
“This will maximise their impact on regulatory audits, patient safety, and industry facilitation. We are confident that under the MoH&FW leadership, more officers will be inducted, and their scientific approach will enable faster, evidence‑based regulatory approvals without drug bias. This will enhance credibility, support innovation, and ensure that India’s regulatory system evolves in step with global best practices,” Nath added.
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