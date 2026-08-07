ETV Bharat / health

Health Ministry Promotes 21 Medical Device Inspectors In CDSCO, Bolsters Engineering Expertise

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening medical device regulation, the Union Health Ministry has promoted 21 Drugs Inspectors (Medical Devices) to Assistant Drugs Controller (India) within the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Industry body Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) said this step will bring greater engineering expertise into the country's regulatory framework.

“AiMeD warmly welcomes the promotion of 21 Drugs Inspectors (Medical Devices) to Assistant Drugs Controller (India) under the CDSCO. This long‑awaited step restores momentum to the careers of officers who, despite their engineering expertise, had been held back and confined to import file evaluations,” said AiMeD Forum Coordinator, Rajiv Nath.

According to Nath, their elevation is not only a recognition of merit but also a strategic boost to India’s National Regulatory Framework.

“For too long, regulatory audits have been dominated by officers with a drug‑centric background. The inclusion of engineering‑trained regulators will help bridge a critical gap — bringing technical knowledge that aligns with the needs of the manufacturing ecosystem and strengthens patient safety oversight,” Nath said.