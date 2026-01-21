Changing Your Cooking Oil Is The First Step In The Fight Against Obesity, Get Excellent Results With Rice Bran Oil!
Rice bran oil, which controls cholesterol, is the perfect choice for Indians.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Installing a food delivery app on your phone and ordering your favourite food from your preferred hotel with a click has become commonplace. The availability of food items has increased, leading to overeating beyond hunger and necessity.
The first thing obese people should focus on is their diet. Changing cooking oils is the first step in the fight against obesity. For this, you should measure and use cooking oils in your daily diet. 'Fit Hoga Bharat' will assist and help you in determining what kind of oils to use and in what quantities. Normally, 1500 to 1800 calories of energy per day is sufficient, but many people are consuming more than 2000 calories. On average, consuming an extra 200 to 500 calories means they are being converted into fat and accumulating in the body.
Cooking Oil That Improves Heart Health
Research shows that rice bran oil offers many benefits for heart health in addition to its use in daily cooking. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Heart Association have recommended rice bran oil as the best option for controlling cholesterol levels. Rice bran oil contains a natural antioxidant called 'Oryzanol', which reduces bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol.
What is Rice Bran Oil?
Many people think that rice bran oil is made from rice, but it is actually made from the brown layer on top of the rice grain. This means it is oil made from rice husk (bran). That's why many people prefer eating semi-polished rice over polished rice. In this context, physically refined rice bran oil is now available in the market with all these characteristics.
What exactly is Oryzanol?
Oryzanol, a micronutrient found in the brown husk of rice, helps reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol in the body. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also recommended it as an effective way to keep cholesterol under control in the body. Physically refined oil contains up to 10,000+ ppm of Oryzanol, which acts as a natural antioxidant and helps control cholesterol levels in your body.
Why is Rice Bran Oil suitable for Indian cuisine?
Indians tend to cook their food at high temperatures. Rice bran oil has a high smoke point of 232 degrees Celsius (450 degrees Fahrenheit), making it ideal for Indian cooking and the best choice for deep frying. This is because it absorbs less oil and is good for deep-fried foods. However, achieving complete health isn't just about changing your oil! Physical exercise is essential.
Health Benefits of Rice Bran Oil
Rice bran oil contains fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants. One tablespoon of rice bran oil contains 120 calories, 14 grams of fat, and provides omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. It has low cholesterol and contains oryzanol, which is beneficial for the heart.
Antioxidants like oryzanol and tocopherols help combat free radicals in the body. They protect cells from damage, boost immunity, and help fight infections more effectively. Rice bran oil is a good option for diabetics. Its low glycemic load and beneficial fatty acids improve insulin sensitivity. Oil pulling with rice bran oil reduces bacteria in the mouth.
