Changing Your Cooking Oil Is The First Step In The Fight Against Obesity, Get Excellent Results With Rice Bran Oil!

Installing a food delivery app on your phone and ordering your favourite food from your preferred hotel with a click has become commonplace. The availability of food items has increased, leading to overeating beyond hunger and necessity.

The first thing obese people should focus on is their diet. Changing cooking oils is the first step in the fight against obesity. For this, you should measure and use cooking oils in your daily diet. 'Fit Hoga Bharat' will assist and help you in determining what kind of oils to use and in what quantities. Normally, 1500 to 1800 calories of energy per day is sufficient, but many people are consuming more than 2000 calories. On average, consuming an extra 200 to 500 calories means they are being converted into fat and accumulating in the body.

Cooking Oil That Improves Heart Health

Research shows that rice bran oil offers many benefits for heart health in addition to its use in daily cooking. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Heart Association have recommended rice bran oil as the best option for controlling cholesterol levels. Rice bran oil contains a natural antioxidant called 'Oryzanol', which reduces bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol.

Rice bran oil (Getty Images)

What is Rice Bran Oil?

Many people think that rice bran oil is made from rice, but it is actually made from the brown layer on top of the rice grain. This means it is oil made from rice husk (bran). That's why many people prefer eating semi-polished rice over polished rice. In this context, physically refined rice bran oil is now available in the market with all these characteristics.