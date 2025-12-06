7 Health Benefits Of Eating Home-Cooked Food Instead Of Eating Out Or Ordering In
Published : December 6, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
If you grew up in an Indian household, chances are you’ve heard the classic line: “Ghar ka khaana hi best hota hai.” At the time, it felt like something mothers said to guilt-trip you out of your Domino’s plans. But as adults juggling work, stress, and the constant temptation of food delivery apps that light up our phones like Diwali, the truth hits home.
Here’s why choosing home-cooked food is one of the smartest moves you can make.
1. Your Body Actually Knows What You're Eating
When you cook at home, you know what goes into your food: oil, salt, spices, vegetables, everything.
A 2023 study in the Journal of Nutrition found that people who eat home-cooked meals consume significantly fewer calories and less sugar than people who rely on restaurants and takeaways.
2. You Save Money Without Even Trying
Eating out is fun till you see your bank statement. That harmless ₹250 sandwich becomes ₹450 after taxes and delivery charges, and suddenly your monthly food bill looks like an EMI. Home cooking keeps your wallet from crying. Even a simple dal-chawal meal at home is a fraction of the cost of anything outside.
3. Restaurants Don’t Love You But Your Stomach Does
Restaurants want flavours, not health. More oil, more butter, more salt because taste sells. A study by the American Journal of Public Health noted that restaurant meals typically contain double the fat and calories of home-made food. Your tastebuds celebrate, but your stomach files a complaint.
4. Fewer Upset-Stomach Days
Outside food = inconsistent hygiene. Home food = you washed those tomatoes yourself. Your gut likes routine and low-drama meals. Home-cooked food keeps acidity, bloating, and stomach chaos under control.
5. Brings Down Your Stress Levels
Cooking is underrated therapy. There’s something calming about chopping vegetables, stirring a pot, or even making rotis slightly burnt on one side (we’ve all done it). Studies have found that cooking can reduce stress and boost mindfulness. It’s basically yoga with better smells.
6. You Don’t Have To Compromise On Taste
Yes, ghar ka khaana can be just as delicious as restaurant food... sometimes better. Add a tadka, throw in extra garlic, reduce the oil without killing the flavour. It’s your dish, your rules. Plus, nothing beats fresh, piping-hot food straight from your kitchen.
7. It Makes You More Self-Sufficient
Being able to cook a few basic dishes is a life skill. When you can whip up poha, pasta, or dal in minutes, you feel a little more adult and a lot more empowered. Also people find it attractive. Cooking is the new six-pack.
You don’t have to become MasterChef India material. Start small. Make one home meal a day, or even a few times a week.
