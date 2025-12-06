ETV Bharat / health

7 Health Benefits Of Eating Home-Cooked Food Instead Of Eating Out Or Ordering In

If you grew up in an Indian household, chances are you’ve heard the classic line: “Ghar ka khaana hi best hota hai.” At the time, it felt like something mothers said to guilt-trip you out of your Domino’s plans. But as adults juggling work, stress, and the constant temptation of food delivery apps that light up our phones like Diwali, the truth hits home.

Here’s why choosing home-cooked food is one of the smartest moves you can make.

1. Your Body Actually Knows What You're Eating

When you cook at home, you know what goes into your food: oil, salt, spices, vegetables, everything.

A 2023 study in the Journal of Nutrition found that people who eat home-cooked meals consume significantly fewer calories and less sugar than people who rely on restaurants and takeaways.

2. You Save Money Without Even Trying

Eating out is fun till you see your bank statement. That harmless ₹250 sandwich becomes ₹450 after taxes and delivery charges, and suddenly your monthly food bill looks like an EMI. Home cooking keeps your wallet from crying. Even a simple dal-chawal meal at home is a fraction of the cost of anything outside.

3. Restaurants Don’t Love You But Your Stomach Does

Restaurants want flavours, not health. More oil, more butter, more salt because taste sells. A study by the American Journal of Public Health noted that restaurant meals typically contain double the fat and calories of home-made food. Your tastebuds celebrate, but your stomach files a complaint.