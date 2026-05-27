ETV Bharat / health

Want Better Skin And Digestion? This Small Summer Fruit Packs A Big Health Punch

The lychee shows up in summer dressed in a curious pink shell, carrying the sort of sweetness that makes one wonder at the generosity of nature. For those unfamiliar with it, lychee is a tropical fruit with a rough rosy exterior and soft, translucent white flesh. It is originally from China and appears mostly during India’s blistering summer months.

Health experts are quite fond of lychees, and with reasonable justification. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, the fruit is believed to help support immunity, keep the body hydrated, and generally make one feel a little less defeated by the weather. Summer in India often feels like nature has mistaken humans for roasted vegetables. During such times, lychees can be surprisingly restorative. They are believed to help cool the body while delivering important nutrients. Available generously during May and June, they can be eaten fresh, turned into juice, or tossed into salads. Experts suggest that lychees may even help shield the body from modern problems such as stress and pollution.

Lychee will keep you hydrated and glowing in summer (Getty Images)

Friend To The Heart

Lychees contain potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure. Antioxidants present in the fruit may support improved blood circulation and reduce the risk of heart-related concerns when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet. One should not expect miracles, of course. Eating three lychees does not cancel out a life spent avoiding vegetables.

The fruit is packed with vitamin C, which plays an important role in strengthening immunity. This means your body may be better equipped to handle common viral infections, seasonal colds, and the mysterious illnesses that appear whenever weather changes.