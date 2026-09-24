Health Authorities Dispel Concerns About Rubella Outbreak In Jharkhand
Authorities claim that not a single Rubella case has been found in the state since 2018.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Ranchi: Health Authorities in Jharkhand have dispelled concerns about the spread of Rubella in the state. The matter had gained traction following a patient in Simdega district testing positive for Rubella in an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test.
Dr. Manoj Kumar, Head of Microbiology Department at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has stated that the current reports of a Rubella case in Simdega are based on the results of ELISA test, which is not considered a confirmatory test in India or anywhere else in the world. He added that not a single Rubella case has been found in the state since 2018.
Assuring the people, the expert said that unless the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test comes positive, Rubella infection cannot be confirmed because many times after taking the vaccine of Measles, Mumps Rubella (MMR) or Measles Rubella (MR), the antibody formed in the body comes out as positive in the ELISA test.
The Microbiology Department of RIMS tests samples of Rubella suspects across the state. Dr. Manoj said that this year, out of 875 samples tested in his lab (including 21 that tested positive for Rubella by ELISA), not a single sample has tested positive for PCR.
He explained, "The World Health Organization (WHO), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other agencies conduct ELISA tests to check the activity of MMR-MR so that it can be known whether antibodies for the disease against which the vaccine has been taken are being formed in the body or not."
"This is also a very important process, but it is important to understand here that the presence of antibodies in the body after taking the vaccine does not mean that there is a virus infection," he added.
He clarified that when the PCR test report comes positive, then it is updated on the portals of WHO and ICMR.
Rubella or German Measles is a disease caused by the Rubella virus that is often considered a mild illness but infection during pregnancy can have very serious consequences. This is why vaccination against Rubella and early detection of infection are considered important from a public health perspective.
Dr. Manoj says that Rubella infection during pregnancy has a negative impact on the health of the fetus, sometimes even leading to miscarriage. He explained that according to the WHO, infection in early pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, fetal death or even Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS).
The risk of fetal harm is particularly high during the first trimester of pregnancy. Children affected by CRS may have a variety of birth defects, including hearing loss, eye problems and congenital heart defects. Developmental problems may also occur.
It's not always easy to confirm rubella based on symptoms alone as the rash can be similar to other viral illnesses.
Dr. Manoj said, "The most effective way to prevent Rubella is through vaccination. Rubella vaccine is often given as a combination vaccine such as MR or MMR. In Jharkhand, the MR vaccine or MMR is provided free of charge by the government. Two doses are provided. After receiving MR-1 and MR-2 doses, there is a greater than 95% chance of protection against the disease."
According to a WHO report, a single dose of Rubella vaccine can develop long-term immunity in more than 95% of the people and by January 2025, 179 out of 194 countries in the world had included Rubella vaccine in their national immunization programmes.
Experts say that women planning to conceive should ensure they are protected against Rubella. If Rubella infection is suspected during pregnancy, it is important to seek immediate medical advice rather than self-medication.
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