ETV Bharat / health

Health Authorities Dispel Concerns About Rubella Outbreak In Jharkhand

Ranchi: Health Authorities in Jharkhand have dispelled concerns about the spread of Rubella in the state. The matter had gained traction following a patient in Simdega district testing positive for Rubella in an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test.

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Head of Microbiology Department at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has stated that the current reports of a Rubella case in Simdega are based on the results of ELISA test, which is not considered a confirmatory test in India or anywhere else in the world. He added that not a single Rubella case has been found in the state since 2018.

Assuring the people, the expert said that unless the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test comes positive, Rubella infection cannot be confirmed because many times after taking the vaccine of Measles, Mumps Rubella (MMR) or Measles Rubella (MR), the antibody formed in the body comes out as positive in the ELISA test.

The Microbiology Department of RIMS tests samples of Rubella suspects across the state. Dr. Manoj said that this year, out of 875 samples tested in his lab (including 21 that tested positive for Rubella by ELISA), not a single sample has tested positive for PCR.

He explained, "The World Health Organization (WHO), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other agencies conduct ELISA tests to check the activity of MMR-MR so that it can be known whether antibodies for the disease against which the vaccine has been taken are being formed in the body or not."

"This is also a very important process, but it is important to understand here that the presence of antibodies in the body after taking the vaccine does not mean that there is a virus infection," he added.

He clarified that when the PCR test report comes positive, then it is updated on the portals of WHO and ICMR.