ETV Bharat / health

World Head And Neck Cancer Day: How Smarter Radiation Therapy Is Helping Patients Live Better, Not Just Longer

Modern techniques such as Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) and Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) allow doctors to shape radiation beams around the tumour while minimising exposure to nearby healthy tissues. Head and neck cancers develop in one of the busiest neighbourhoods of the human body. Within just a few centimetres are the voice box, salivary glands, swallowing muscles, spinal cord, jawbone and major nerves. A few millimetres can make the difference between preserving these functions and damaging them. Today's technology helps doctors make those millimetres count.

According to Dr. Kausik Bhattacharya, Director and Head of Radiation Oncology, AIG Institute of Oncology at AIG Hospitals, the biggest change isn't simply delivering radiation but delivering it with extraordinary precision. “Treatment today isn't only about giving an effective dose to the tumour,” he says. “It's also about preserving a patient's ability to speak, swallow, eat and maintain their quality of life.”

Think about watering a single plant. You could use a garden hose and soak everything around it or you could use a watering can and deliver exactly what the plant needs. That's the journey radiation therapy has taken over the past decade.

When most people hear the words radiation therapy, they picture one thing: destroying cancer cells. But today, radiation isn't only about killing the tumour but also about protecting your ability to speak, sip water or to enjoy your favourite meal. For patients with head and neck cancers, these everyday abilities can be just as important as surviving the disease. This World Head and Neck Cancer Day, oncologists say modern radiation therapy is transforming cancer care by treating tumours more precisely while reducing damage to healthy tissues.

Cancer doesn't stay exactly the same during treatment. As radiation works, tumours often shrink. Patients may also lose weight, and the shape of the treated area can change over several weeks. Imagine using Google Maps for a city whose roads change every day. Yesterday's directions wouldn't always get you where you need to go! Modern radiation therapy works the same way. Using advanced imaging and adaptive radiotherapy, doctors can modify the treatment plan during the course of therapy to match these changes. This helps to make sure that radiation continues to target the tumour accurately, while protecting healthy tissue during the course of treatment, says Dr Bhattacharya.

Proton Therapy

Another major advance is proton beam therapy. Unlike conventional radiation, proton therapy delivers most of its energy directly inside the tumour, reducing the radiation that goes beyond it. In practical terms, that may translate into fewer side effects for selected patients.

It also offers something especially valuable for certain people: a chance to safely deliver radiation again if cancer returns. Traditionally, re-irradiation has been challenging because surrounding tissues have already received significant radiation. Proton therapy is helping change that. A recent large clinical trial from MD Anderson Cancer Center, which found that proton therapy improved survival in patients with head and neck cancers.

Timing Helps Even More

Here's the mistake many of us make. We assume better technology means we can afford to delay seeing a doctor. That's exactly backwards. The most advanced radiation machine in the world cannot replace one crucial factor: Early diagnosis. The earlier head and neck cancer is detected, the more treatment options patients have, and the better the chances of preserving normal speech, swallowing and appearance. If you have a mouth ulcer that doesn't heal within three weeks, persistent hoarseness, difficulty swallowing, a lump in the neck or unexplained bleeding from the mouth, don't wait for it to “settle down”. Get it checked.

According to Dr. Bhattacharya, combining modern radiation technologies with experienced multidisciplinary cancer care is helping improve both cancer control and long-term recovery, allowing many patients to return to daily life with fewer treatment-related complications. Radiation therapy hasn't become gentler because cancer has become easier. It has become smarter. By combining precision imaging, adaptive planning, IMRT, IGRT and newer approaches like proton therapy, doctors are increasingly able to target tumours while preserving the functions patients value most.

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