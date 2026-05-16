ETV Bharat / health

Hantavirus Update: Thai Government Declares It A ‘Dangerous Communicable Disease’, High-Risk Contacts To Undergo Quarantine For 42 Days

According to the Ministry of Public Health, the new mandate requires authorities to report suspected cases within three hours, conduct disease investigations within 12 hours, and enforce a strict 42-day quarantine for high-risk contacts. Hantavirus, which can spread through respiratory droplets, with certain strains capable of human-to-human transmission, has emerged as a significant global concern and a serious threat, necessitating the designation, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported. To ensure a rapid and coordinated response, the ministry said it is implementing an elevated action plan focusing on surveillance, laboratory testing, medical treatment, and local implementation.

The decision followed expert assessments that the virus poses serious risks, including respiratory and kidney syndromes, and may spread through airborne droplets, with some strains potentially transmissible between humans. Under the new classification, suspected cases must be reported within three hours and investigated within 12 hours. High-risk contacts must undergo quarantine for 42 days from the last exposure.

Health authorities are stepping up monitoring at international points of entry, with the Department of Disease Control finalising 'Patients Under Investigation' definitions and immediate investigation protocols for domestic cases, alongside the quarantine enforcement, said Somruek Chungsaman, the ministry's permanent secretary.