ETV Bharat / health

New York Researchers Have Found The Secret To Handling Stress, And It Starts With Your Daily Breakfast

There are two kinds of people in the world: the ones who miss a flight and immediately spiral into a crisis involving regret and panic, and the ones who miss a flight, sigh, check the next option, and maybe even buy a coffee.

We all know someone from the second category, and while we admire them, we also find them mildly irritating because they seem to possess a mysterious calm the rest of us can’t quite access. According to new research from Binghamton University in New York, that calm has a name: psychological flexibility, and it may have less to do with personality and more to do with something as ordinary as breakfast, sleep, and exercise.

Psychological flexibility is essentially the ability to adapt your thoughts, emotions, and behaviour when life doesn’t go according to plan. It’s what allows someone to feel stress without being completely taken over by it. As researcher Lina Begdache explains, these are the people who can step back, process what they’re feeling, and respond constructively instead of reacting impulsively. The surprising part is how this ability is built.

Students who ate breakfast five or more times a week coped better with stress (Getty Images)

In a study of around 400 college students, Begdache and her colleagues found that simple, consistent habits: eating breakfast regularly, getting enough sleep, and even doing as little as 20 minutes of exercise were strongly linked to higher psychological flexibility and, by extension, greater resilience. Students who ate breakfast five or more times a week coped better with stress, while those who slept less than six hours were more likely to feel mentally stuck.