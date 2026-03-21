New York Researchers Have Found The Secret To Handling Stress, And It Starts With Your Daily Breakfast
The secret to staying calm under pressure has been sitting quietly in our daily routine all along, waiting for us to take it seriously.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
There are two kinds of people in the world: the ones who miss a flight and immediately spiral into a crisis involving regret and panic, and the ones who miss a flight, sigh, check the next option, and maybe even buy a coffee.
We all know someone from the second category, and while we admire them, we also find them mildly irritating because they seem to possess a mysterious calm the rest of us can’t quite access. According to new research from Binghamton University in New York, that calm has a name: psychological flexibility, and it may have less to do with personality and more to do with something as ordinary as breakfast, sleep, and exercise.
Psychological flexibility is essentially the ability to adapt your thoughts, emotions, and behaviour when life doesn’t go according to plan. It’s what allows someone to feel stress without being completely taken over by it. As researcher Lina Begdache explains, these are the people who can step back, process what they’re feeling, and respond constructively instead of reacting impulsively. The surprising part is how this ability is built.
In a study of around 400 college students, Begdache and her colleagues found that simple, consistent habits: eating breakfast regularly, getting enough sleep, and even doing as little as 20 minutes of exercise were strongly linked to higher psychological flexibility and, by extension, greater resilience. Students who ate breakfast five or more times a week coped better with stress, while those who slept less than six hours were more likely to feel mentally stuck.
Even something as unexpectedly specific as taking fish oil seemed to play a role. On the flip side, poor habits (fast food, lack of sleep, erratic routines) were associated with lower flexibility, meaning a greater tendency to get overwhelmed when stress hit. What makes this interesting is that these habits don’t directly make you resilient; instead, they help build psychological flexibility, which then allows you to handle stress better. “When we’re under stress, we feel like we fuse with the stress. We live the stress. But psychological flexibility is like stepping back and thinking, ‘I feel this because of that. What can I do?’ Identifying your emotions sometimes helps you find the solution for these emotions,” said Begdache.
That ability, it turns out, might start not with a life-changing decision, but with something much smaller and far less glamorous: like eating breakfast, getting enough sleep, and occasionally moving your body.
Key findings from the study:
- Eating breakfast 5 or more times a week is associated with increased resilience through psychological flexibility processes
- People who sleep less than 6 hours tend to have less resilience and less psychological flexibility
- Exercise, even 20 minutes or more, is associated with psychological flexibility and resilience
- Taking fish oil multiple times a week can help with psychological flexibility
Source:
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/07448481.2025.2597907
Read more: