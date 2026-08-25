ETV Bharat / health

H1N1 Cases Rise Across Several States In India; Health Authorities Say No New Mutant Strain Detected

H1N1 cases are rising across several parts of India, particularly during the monsoon season. Naturally, this has raised questions: Is a new strain spreading? Is the virus becoming more dangerous? Should people be worried? The answer from the Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is reassuring: there is currently no evidence of a new or unusually dangerous H1N1 mutant strain in India.

The virus currently circulating is similar to A/Missouri/11/2025 (H1N1)pdm09 and belongs to clade 6B.1A.5a2a and sub-clade D.3.1.1. ICMR scientists said this strain has been in circulation since 2025. So while the spurt in cases is a cause of concern, there is no reason to panic.

Seasonal influenza A(H1N1), commonly called swine flu, has gone up during this year’s monsoon season, particularly in metros. Delhi has reported 1,777 confirmed H1N1 cases so far this year, including 114 new cases reported as of August 20. Karnataka has recorded more than 4,000 cases, with more than half coming from Bengaluru. Mumbai, Chennai and parts of Kerala have also reported increases in influenza cases.

The numbers have fluctuated considerably in recent years. According to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) data, India reported 778 H1N1 cases and 12 deaths in 2021. The numbers in 2022 rose to 13,202 cases and 410 deaths. In 2023, there were 8,125 cases and 129 deaths. By June 2024, India recorded 7,215 cases and 150 deaths, with numbers continuing to rise by the end of the year. NCDC reports from 2025 also showed the continued spread of H1N1 in several states.

What Is NCDC?

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) runs a nationwide influenza surveillance network and provides state-level data and guidance related to H1N1 prevention and treatment. It also monitors changes in circulating influenza strains and recommends seasonal influenza vaccination as per WHO guidelines. The H1N1 virus circulating in India in the 2025-26 season was found to be a good match with the relevant vaccine component, indicating that vaccination was still effective. Seasonal influenza vaccines protect against the major circulating influenza strains, including H1N1, H3N2 and B/Victoria.

What Does H1N1 Feel Like?

Seasonal H1N1 is usually a self-limiting infection. Common symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body ache and tiredness. Most people get better with proper care and rest. But influenza does not affect everyone the same. Young children, older adults, and people with existing health problems are more likely to have complications. If symptoms persist, worsen or become severe, medical advice should be sought. The Health Ministry says it is continuing to monitor the situation and implement necessary public health measures.