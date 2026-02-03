Rare Wilson's Disease Detected In 12-Year-Old Girl At Gwalior Medical College; Everything You Need To Know
Published : February 3, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Gwalior: Doctors at the Neurology Department of Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC), Gwalior, have successfully diagnosed a rare genetic disorder called Wilson’s Disease, in a 12-year-old girl. The girl with her family reported to the outpatient department with unusual neurological symptoms.
The child was suffering from tremors in her hands and legs, stiffness in the body, and difficulty in walking. The doctors suspected that it was not a routine illness. After consulting specialists and conducting detailed investigations, including genetic testing, the girl was diagnosed with Wilson’s Disease. It is an extremely rare condition that affects roughly one in a lakh children.
Head of the Neurology Department, Dr Dinesh Udeniya explained that the child exhibited abnormal behaviour and involuntary movements, which prompted doctors to investigate further. "Genetic testing confirmed Wilson’s Disease. Her treatment is currently underway, and her condition is improving. She has been discharged and sent home to avoid the risk of infections, as hospitals cater to patients with various illnesses," he said.
What is Wilson’s Disease?
Wilson’s Disease is a hereditary disorder caused due to a defect in the ATP7B gene, which is passed on from both parents. This gene plays a crucial role in regulating ceruloplasmin, an enzyme responsible for metabolising excess copper in the body.
"When ceruloplasmin levels fall due to the defective gene, excess copper is not properly metabolised and starts accumulating in different organs," Dr Udeniya explained. Over time, this copper buildup can cause serious damage to vital organs.
How dangerous is Wilson’s Disease?
If not detected early, Wilson’s Disease can be life-threatening. Excess copper tends to accumulate primarily in the liver and in the basal ganglia of the brain. This leads to liver failure and severe neurological symptoms. In some cases, copper also deposits in the eyes, which forms a brownish ring around the cornea known as the Kayser–Fleischer (KF) ring.
"If copper accumulation severely damages the liver, a liver transplant may become the only treatment option," Dr Udeniya warned.
How does copper enter the body?
Copper is an essential micronutrient required for the formation of haemoglobin and oxygen transport in the body. It is obtained through foods like dark chocolate, chickpeas, soybeans, beans, potatoes, cashews, mushrooms, and green leafy vegetables like spinach.
However, in patients with Wilson’s Disease, copper from food is not properly metabolised and begins to accumulate in the body. "People suffering from Wilson’s Disease should avoid copper-rich foods, while others can safely consume them as part of a normal diet," Dr Udeniya said.
Symptoms to watch out for
Diagnosis of Wilson’s Disease is challenging as specialised tests are not widely available. Hence, recognising symptoms becomes crucial. Liver-related symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and swelling in the abdomen and legs. Neurological symptoms may involve tremors, muscle stiffness, difficulty in speaking or swallowing, loss of balance, involuntary movements, and behavioural changes. The appearance of a brown or copper-coloured ring around the eyes can also be a key indicator.
Early detection makes treatment possible
Dr Udeniya emphasised that while Wilson's Disease is serious, it is treatable if detected early. “Unlike many enzyme deficiency disorders, Wilson’s Disease is not incurable. With timely diagnosis, medications prescribed by specialists can help children recover completely and lead a normal life. Liver transplant is required only in advanced cases where the disease has gone undetected for long," explains the doctor.
Doctors have urged parents to seek medical attention if children show unexplained neurological or liver-related symptoms, stressing that early diagnosis can be life-saving.
