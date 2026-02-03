ETV Bharat / health

Rare Wilson's Disease Detected In 12-Year-Old Girl At Gwalior Medical College; Everything You Need To Know

Gwalior: Doctors at the Neurology Department of Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC), Gwalior, have successfully diagnosed a rare genetic disorder called Wilson’s Disease, in a 12-year-old girl. The girl with her family reported to the outpatient department with unusual neurological symptoms.

The child was suffering from tremors in her hands and legs, stiffness in the body, and difficulty in walking. The doctors suspected that it was not a routine illness. After consulting specialists and conducting detailed investigations, including genetic testing, the girl was diagnosed with Wilson’s Disease. It is an extremely rare condition that affects roughly one in a lakh children.

Head of the Neurology Department, Dr Dinesh Udeniya explained that the child exhibited abnormal behaviour and involuntary movements, which prompted doctors to investigate further. "Genetic testing confirmed Wilson’s Disease. Her treatment is currently underway, and her condition is improving. She has been discharged and sent home to avoid the risk of infections, as hospitals cater to patients with various illnesses," he said.

What is Wilson’s Disease?

Wilson’s Disease is a hereditary disorder caused due to a defect in the ATP7B gene, which is passed on from both parents. This gene plays a crucial role in regulating ceruloplasmin, an enzyme responsible for metabolising excess copper in the body.

"When ceruloplasmin levels fall due to the defective gene, excess copper is not properly metabolised and starts accumulating in different organs," Dr Udeniya explained. Over time, this copper buildup can cause serious damage to vital organs.

How dangerous is Wilson’s Disease?

If not detected early, Wilson’s Disease can be life-threatening. Excess copper tends to accumulate primarily in the liver and in the basal ganglia of the brain. This leads to liver failure and severe neurological symptoms. In some cases, copper also deposits in the eyes, which forms a brownish ring around the cornea known as the Kayser–Fleischer (KF) ring.

"If copper accumulation severely damages the liver, a liver transplant may become the only treatment option," Dr Udeniya warned.