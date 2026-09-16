ETV Bharat / health

Your Gut Is Talking To Your Brain, So Digestive Health Affects Weight, Mood And Energy

Bloating after meals, irregular bowel movements, persistent fatigue and changes in appetite are often treated as separate problems. They may have a common connection. The gut communicates with the brain every day via nerves, hormones, immune signals and the microorganisms that reside in the digestive tract. This can impact appetite, digestion, blood sugar control and energy levels.

Says Dr. Ashish Gautam is Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, “It’s a two-way street. Stress can upset digestion, and ongoing digestive problems can affect sleep, attention and mood. That’s why gut health matters when someone has unexplained changes in weight, energy or appetite.”

He told ETV Bharat how the gut and brain are in constant contact and explained the role that the gut plays in weight regulation.

The Gut Plays A role In Weight Regulation

The gut is home to trillions of microbes, mostly bacteria, that help to break down parts of food the body can’t digest by itself. These bacteria produce things that interact with metabolism and the immune system. The types and numbers of bacteria vary between individuals. Diet is one of the factors that influences them. Medication, sleep, physical activity and age also have an effect. Fibre is particularly relevant. Vegetables, fruits, pulses, whole grains, nuts and seeds provide different forms of dietary fibre. Some of this fibre reaches the large intestine, where it is used by gut bacteria. A diet with a wide variety of plant foods therefore provides a different environment for the gut than a diet dominated by refined and highly processed foods.

The gut also sends signals involved in hunger and fullness. Ghrelin, leptin and several hormones released by the intestine influence appetite and food intake. These signals interact with the brain to help regulate when a person feels hungry and when eating should stop. This does not mean that gut bacteria determine whether someone becomes overweight. Body weight is influenced by food intake, physical activity, genetics, sleep, hormones and body composition. Gut health is one part of that picture.

India's growing obesity burden makes the issue relevant. The National Family Health Survey 5, covering 2019 to 2021, found that nearly one in four Indian adults is obese, with considerable differences between States and between rural and urban populations.

Gut-Brain Axis