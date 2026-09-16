Your Gut Is Talking To Your Brain, So Digestive Health Affects Weight, Mood And Energy
The gut communicates with the brain everyday via nerves, hormones, immune signals and the microorganisms that reside in the digestive tract, writes Dr. Ashish Gautam
Published : September 16, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Bloating after meals, irregular bowel movements, persistent fatigue and changes in appetite are often treated as separate problems. They may have a common connection. The gut communicates with the brain every day via nerves, hormones, immune signals and the microorganisms that reside in the digestive tract. This can impact appetite, digestion, blood sugar control and energy levels.
Says Dr. Ashish Gautam is Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, “It’s a two-way street. Stress can upset digestion, and ongoing digestive problems can affect sleep, attention and mood. That’s why gut health matters when someone has unexplained changes in weight, energy or appetite.”
He told ETV Bharat how the gut and brain are in constant contact and explained the role that the gut plays in weight regulation.
The Gut Plays A role In Weight Regulation
The gut is home to trillions of microbes, mostly bacteria, that help to break down parts of food the body can’t digest by itself. These bacteria produce things that interact with metabolism and the immune system. The types and numbers of bacteria vary between individuals. Diet is one of the factors that influences them. Medication, sleep, physical activity and age also have an effect. Fibre is particularly relevant. Vegetables, fruits, pulses, whole grains, nuts and seeds provide different forms of dietary fibre. Some of this fibre reaches the large intestine, where it is used by gut bacteria. A diet with a wide variety of plant foods therefore provides a different environment for the gut than a diet dominated by refined and highly processed foods.
The gut also sends signals involved in hunger and fullness. Ghrelin, leptin and several hormones released by the intestine influence appetite and food intake. These signals interact with the brain to help regulate when a person feels hungry and when eating should stop. This does not mean that gut bacteria determine whether someone becomes overweight. Body weight is influenced by food intake, physical activity, genetics, sleep, hormones and body composition. Gut health is one part of that picture.
India's growing obesity burden makes the issue relevant. The National Family Health Survey 5, covering 2019 to 2021, found that nearly one in four Indian adults is obese, with considerable differences between States and between rural and urban populations.
Gut-Brain Axis
One of the main communication routes between the gut and brain is the vagus nerve. It carries signals from the digestive tract to the brain and helps regulate several functions, including digestion and appetite. Hormones provide another route. When food reaches the intestine, the digestive system releases hormones that signal the brain about the amount and type of food being consumed. These signals also influence blood sugar and the rate at which food moves through the digestive tract.
The gut also contains a large part of the body's serotonin production. Serotonin is involved in intestinal movement and other digestive functions. Although serotonin produced in the gut does not simply travel into the brain, the finding illustrates how closely the digestive and nervous systems are linked. Stress provides one of the clearest examples of this relationship. A stressful period can change bowel movements, appetite and abdominal symptoms. Some people develop constipation; others have loose stools or abdominal discomfort.
Changes in nervous system activity and stress hormones mediate some of these effects. Long-term stress can also alter eating habits and sleep, which affect metabolic health. The relationship is also reversed. Ongoing abdominal pain, reflux or irregular bowel movements can disturb sleep and interfere with daily activities. That can leave a person tired and less able to concentrate.
Food quality matters to the gut
The availability and affordability of nutritious food have a direct bearing on digestive health. The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World Report 2024 estimated that around 55% of India's population, about 78 crore people, cannot afford a healthy diet. Nearly 40% were estimated to fall short of an adequate nutrient rich diet. At the same time, foods high in fat, salt and sugar and ultra processed foods are widely available. Many contain little dietary fibre. Frequent consumption can leave less room in the diet for vegetables, pulses, fruits and whole grains that provide fibre and other nutrients.
A diet does not need to be complicated to support digestive health. Regular inclusion of pulses, vegetables, fruits and whole grains can increase fibre intake. Adequate protein is needed for muscle maintenance, while water supports normal bowel function. Physical activity also matters. The World Health Organization estimates that 50% of Indians do not meet recommended levels of physical activity. Regular movement helps bowel function and contributes to better blood sugar control and weight management.
No Single Treatment For Unhealthy Gut
The popularity of probiotics and supplements has created the impression that gut health can be fixed with one product. The evidence is more specific than that. Different probiotic strains have different effects, and a product that helps one condition may have little benefit for another. Antibiotics also deserve caution. They are essential for treating appropriate bacterial infections, but unnecessary use can alter the gut microbial community. They should therefore be taken when prescribed for a clear medical reason.
Sleep is another basic part of digestive and metabolic health. Poor sleep can affect appetite, food choices and blood sugar regulation. Chronic stress can have similar effects.
The answer is seldom a complete dietary overhaul. Consistent habits are more practical. A diet containing a variety of plant foods, adequate protein and sufficient fibre, combined with regular physical activity and adequate sleep, gives the digestive system a better chance to function normally. Gut health also cannot be used to explain every case of obesity, depression or fatigue. Abdominal symptoms may have many causes, and persistent symptoms require proper medical evaluation rather than self-treatment.
The connection between digestion and the brain is useful because it changes how these symptoms are viewed. Weight, mood and energy are influenced by several systems working together. The gut is one of them. Taking care of it does not require a detox, a restrictive diet or an expensive supplement. It requires attention to the quality of food, regular movement, adequate sleep and appropriate medical care when symptoms persist.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10657051/
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41392-024-01743-1
- https://openknowledge.fao.org/items/63b052f9-f2c1-453b-97a3-1d814facea36
Also read:
- Ganesh Puja 2026: Overindulgence In Modaks And Mithais Can Upset Your Stomach, Follow Gastro's Tips For Prevention
- Beyond Digestion: The Hidden Power Of The Gut In Ageing, Immunity And Cancer Care
- India's Gut Is Different, And Scientists Now Have Data To Prove It
- Good Bacteria vs Bad Bacteria Inside Your Body, Understand Their Roles And Differences