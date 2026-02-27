ETV Bharat / health

How To Protect And Nourish Your Skin During Holi

Follow this guide to have clean and glowing skin after Holi ( Getty Images )

The mention of Holi immediately conjures up a million rainbows in the mind. From pretty colours, playing outdoors with friends and family, to eating delectable food and dancing your heart out, Holi is a myriad of experiences, and your skin undergoes each of these experiences alongside you. So, it is natural that your skin needs extra care and pampering during this happy celebration as well. Skincare expert Uttara Talapatra, Founder, Magical Blends shared with ETV Bharat how to protect your skin before Holi, what to do on festival day and the correct way to clean up after playing. Prep Starts Early Don’t wait till the actual day of Holi to take care of your skin. Perhaps the best support you can give to the largest organ of your body is by prepping it for at least 5-7 days before the festival. But what does this mean? “For starters, make sure your skin barrier is in the best shape possible. This means, don’t exfoliate too much, don’t use too many AHAs, BHAs and scrubs on your face right before Holi. Let the natural barrier stay intact for a few days leading up to the festival. This will naturally help to reduce the amount of gulaal that gets absorbed by your skin, and prevent potential damage,” says Uttara. Stick to dry organic colours while playing (Getty Images) She also recommends drinking lots of water and fruit juices to completely hydrate and flush your system. “This will reduce free radicals in your body and help make your skin healthier and stronger. The importance of a balanced diet coupled with sufficient water intake absolutely cannot be ignored either,” she adds. Finally, for a few days before Holi, make sure that you get enough sleep. This will help to ensure that your skin is glowing with health and is fully rested to face all the colours you throw at it (pun intended).