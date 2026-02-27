How To Protect And Nourish Your Skin During Holi
The best support you can give to the largest organ of your body is by prepping it for at least 5-7 days before Holi.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
The mention of Holi immediately conjures up a million rainbows in the mind. From pretty colours, playing outdoors with friends and family, to eating delectable food and dancing your heart out, Holi is a myriad of experiences, and your skin undergoes each of these experiences alongside you. So, it is natural that your skin needs extra care and pampering during this happy celebration as well. Skincare expert Uttara Talapatra, Founder, Magical Blends shared with ETV Bharat how to protect your skin before Holi, what to do on festival day and the correct way to clean up after playing.
Prep Starts Early
Don’t wait till the actual day of Holi to take care of your skin. Perhaps the best support you can give to the largest organ of your body is by prepping it for at least 5-7 days before the festival. But what does this mean?
“For starters, make sure your skin barrier is in the best shape possible. This means, don’t exfoliate too much, don’t use too many AHAs, BHAs and scrubs on your face right before Holi. Let the natural barrier stay intact for a few days leading up to the festival. This will naturally help to reduce the amount of gulaal that gets absorbed by your skin, and prevent potential damage,” says Uttara.
She also recommends drinking lots of water and fruit juices to completely hydrate and flush your system. “This will reduce free radicals in your body and help make your skin healthier and stronger. The importance of a balanced diet coupled with sufficient water intake absolutely cannot be ignored either,” she adds.
Finally, for a few days before Holi, make sure that you get enough sleep. This will help to ensure that your skin is glowing with health and is fully rested to face all the colours you throw at it (pun intended).
What To Do On The Day Of Holi
You have just one skin mission before you step out to play with gulaal. Moisturise your skin very well, so that it forms a barrier over your skin, automatically reducing the leaching of colour into the deeper layers of your skin and reducing potential damage. You can apply a good but lightweight moisturiser for this, like the Magical Blends Deep Nourishing Cream, or use some neutral naturals oils like coconut oil.
“Top this up with a broad-spectrum sunscreen for extra protection for your skin. Most Holi gatherings take place outdoors in the sun, so thus your skin is exposed to UVA and UVB rays for a prolonged period of time. Make sure to use a broad spectrum, high SPF and easily blendable oil-based serum sunscreen for maximum protection with minimal heavy feel,” says Uttara. The same can be reapplied during playing after a few hours of sun exposure.
All these steps will only be effective if you stay away from harsh chemical colours and use only safe, organic, vegetable dye-based colours which are tested to be gentle on the skin. Keep an eye open for these labels on the packets, and stick to dry colours as far as possible.
Post-Care Do’s & Don’ts
The post Holi cleansing session is very critical. This is where a lot of people end up irritating their skin barrier by trying to scrub the colours out from their skin. A good hack is to first use an oil-based cleanser that is gentle on the skin and helps to dissolve most of the colour pigments. This can be followed up by a gentle cleanser to remove the last traces of colours.
Remember to pamper your skin after the cleanse. Drench it in moisturiser and give it an added dose of repairing and replenishing ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid. These help rebuild the natural skin barrier and calm it down.
Your skin may need extra care in the days following Holi, so remember to watch out for irritation or breakouts. Treat it gently and don’t scrub too hard; it will only make the problem worse. Use a gentle pore-balancing serum, which soothes all redness and fights and calms all breakouts. Remember, your skin may take a few days to come back to its steady state, but don’t let the fear of damage keep you from enjoying the festival.
