Easy Guide For Picking The Right Over-the-Counter Medicine (Without Crowding Your Medicine Cabinet)
Picking the right OTC medicine isn’t about being scared but about being smart and being informed.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 10:53 AM IST
or most of us, the relationship with over-the-counter (OTC) medicines begins at a chemist shop counter when we’re tired, irritated, and convinced that our mild headache is the beginning of something much bigger. We don’t want medical lectures. We want fast relief. So we point vaguely at a shelf and say, “Something strong, bhaiya.” And that is where things often go wrong.
OTC medicines are like helpful friends (reliable and easily available) but only if you know whom to call for what problem. Otherwise, you end up with a cocktail of pills you don’t need, and side effects you didn’t sign up for. Choosing the right OTC medicine isn’t about being paranoid. It’s about being informed.
According to Jeevan Kasara, Chairman of Steris Healthcare, “The first rule of picking the right OTC medicine is identifying your actual symptom.” He explains the steps to keep in mind before you place your order at the chemist.
Step 1: Know What’s Actually Wrong with You
Most people don’t treat symptoms—they treat emotions. Head hurts? Panic. Throat scratchy? Full-blown flu protocol. Slight sniffle? Bring out the multi-symptom cold medicine that treats everything from fever to nasal congestion to existential despair.
If you have a headache, pick a headache medicine. Not a cold-and-flu combo. Not something that also treats cough, sneezing, and sinus pressure “just in case.” Because every extra symptom a medicine claims to treat usually means extra active ingredients. And extra ingredients mean extra load on your body for no reason.
Step 2: Read the Label
“Reading labels feels like homework. But it’s the difference between responsible self-care and accidental overmedication,” says Kasara. Before you pop that pill, check three things:
1. The active ingredient: Different brands may look different, sound different, and cost different but many contain the same active ingredient. If you take two medicines with the same active ingredient, thinking they’re different, you’re double dosing without realising it. This makes your liver work extra hard.
2. The correct dosage for your age: Adults are not superhumans. Kids are not tiny adults. Dosage matters. More is not better. More is just… more dangerous.
3. Possible side effects: You don’t need to memorise them, but at least glance through. If dizziness, drowsiness, or stomach irritation are common side effects, maybe don’t take it before driving or skipping meals.
Step 3: If You Have a Medical Condition, Pause Before You Pop
This is where many people make casual mistakes that have not-so-casual consequences. If you have high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, thyroid issues, or liver or kidney conditions, you need to be extra careful with OTC medicines. Some common painkillers, cold medicines, and decongestants can worsen these conditions or interfere with ongoing treatment. You may feel fine today. The medicine may even “work.” But internally, it could be creating problems you won’t see immediately. This is also where ego needs to take a backseat. If you’re unsure, ask a doctor or a pharmacist.
Step 4: Pregnancy, Breastfeeding, and Prescription Medicines Are Non-Negotiables
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or already taking prescription medication, do not play guessing games with OTC drugs. Some medicines can cross into breast milk. Some can affect pregnancy. Others can interact badly with prescription drugs even if both seem harmless on their own. This is not the time for “It should be okay.” This is the time for a five-minute conversation with a healthcare professional that can save months of regret.
Step 5: OTC Doesn’t Mean “Take Forever”
There’s a strange assumption that because OTC medicines don’t require a prescription, they’re harmless. They’re not. OTC medicines are effective precisely because they are powerful enough to work. As Jeevan Kasara points out, “They are designed to give effective relief as quickly as possible not to become a long-term habit.”
If you find yourself taking the same medicine daily for weeks, that’s not self-care. For example, painkillers masking chronic pain; antacids hiding digestive issues; cold medicines used like daily vitamins.
Step 6: Respect Relief, Don’t Abuse It
When chosen correctly and used responsibly, OTC medicines can be incredibly effective. They can get you through a workday, help you sleep, reduce pain, and restore normalcy fast. They exist to make life easier. But like everything else in life, they work best when used wisely. You wouldn’t wear sunglasses indoors just because they’re available. You wouldn’t take an umbrella to bed because it might rain tomorrow. So why take medicine you don’t need?
Tips in short:
- Know your symptom.
- Choose a medicine made for that symptom.
- Read the label.
- Respect dosage.
- Be cautious if you have existing conditions.
- Ask when unsure.
- Stop once the problem is solved.
Read more: