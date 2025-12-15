ETV Bharat / health

Easy Guide For Picking The Right Over-the-Counter Medicine (Without Crowding Your Medicine Cabinet)

or most of us, the relationship with over-the-counter (OTC) medicines begins at a chemist shop counter when we’re tired, irritated, and convinced that our mild headache is the beginning of something much bigger. We don’t want medical lectures. We want fast relief. So we point vaguely at a shelf and say, “Something strong, bhaiya.” And that is where things often go wrong.

OTC medicines are like helpful friends (reliable and easily available) but only if you know whom to call for what problem. Otherwise, you end up with a cocktail of pills you don’t need, and side effects you didn’t sign up for. Choosing the right OTC medicine isn’t about being paranoid. It’s about being informed.

According to Jeevan Kasara, Chairman of Steris Healthcare, “The first rule of picking the right OTC medicine is identifying your actual symptom.” He explains the steps to keep in mind before you place your order at the chemist.

Step 1: Know What’s Actually Wrong with You

Most people don’t treat symptoms—they treat emotions. Head hurts? Panic. Throat scratchy? Full-blown flu protocol. Slight sniffle? Bring out the multi-symptom cold medicine that treats everything from fever to nasal congestion to existential despair.

If you have a headache, pick a headache medicine. Not a cold-and-flu combo. Not something that also treats cough, sneezing, and sinus pressure “just in case.” Because every extra symptom a medicine claims to treat usually means extra active ingredients. And extra ingredients mean extra load on your body for no reason.

Step 2: Read the Label

“Reading labels feels like homework. But it’s the difference between responsible self-care and accidental overmedication,” says Kasara. Before you pop that pill, check three things:

1. The active ingredient: Different brands may look different, sound different, and cost different but many contain the same active ingredient. If you take two medicines with the same active ingredient, thinking they’re different, you’re double dosing without realising it. This makes your liver work extra hard.

2. The correct dosage for your age: Adults are not superhumans. Kids are not tiny adults. Dosage matters. More is not better. More is just… more dangerous.

3. Possible side effects: You don’t need to memorise them, but at least glance through. If dizziness, drowsiness, or stomach irritation are common side effects, maybe don’t take it before driving or skipping meals.