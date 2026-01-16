ETV Bharat / health

Everything You Need To Know Before Considering A Kidney Transplant, According To A Nephrologist And Transplant Physician

A kidney transplant affects how you eat, travel, work, sleep, socialize, plan your finances, and think about your own mortality. It is both a biological reset and a long-term commitment to discipline. Like any high-stakes decision, the worst thing you can do is walk into it half-informed.

Using insights from Dr. Sachin Gupta, Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician at AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, here’s everything you need to know before considering a kidney transplant.

Understand When a Kidney Transplant Is Even On The Table

A kidney transplant is usually recommended when both kidneys have failed and dialysis alone is no longer enough to maintain good health. This is typically called End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). According to Dr. Sachin Gupta, the most common reasons kidneys fail include: Diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic kidney infections, genetic and inherited kidney disorders. Think of dialysis as a life-support system. It keeps you alive, but it doesn’t fully replace what kidneys do 24/7: filter toxins, regulate electrolytes, control blood pressure, and support hormone balance. A transplant, on the other hand, attempts to restore near-normal kidney function.

Dialysis vs Transplant

Dialysis requires multiple sessions every week, is physically exhausting, restricts travel and work flexibility, often leads to muscle loss, fatigue, and brain fog over time, keeps you alive, but rarely lets you thrive.

A kidney transplant requires major surgery, requires lifelong medication, comes with rejection and infection risks but often restores energy, appetite, and freedom, eliminates long-term dialysis. Dr. Gupta says that a successful transplant significantly improves quality of life, allowing patients to return to work, travel, exercise, and live more actively. This isn’t about choosing the “easy” option. It’s about choosing the option with the highest long-term upside, if you are medically eligible.

Where Does The Kidney Come From?

This is one of the most emotionally loaded parts of the journey. There are two sources of donor kidneys:

1. Living Donor

Usually a family member or close relative. In some cases, a spouse or emotionally related donor

Advantages: Better long-term outcomes, shorter waiting time, surgery can be planned, kidney function usually lasts longer.

2. Deceased Donor

Kidneys donated after brain death.

Challenges: Long waiting lists, uncertain timing, kidney quality varies. Patients must remain medically fit while waiting. Dr. Gupta notes that both donor and recipient undergo extensive medical testing before any decision is made.