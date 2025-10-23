ETV Bharat / health

Your Handshake Might Say More About You Than Your BMI

The old-fashioned handshake (something your dad used to judge people by) might be the most underrated health test ever invented. According to a new study out of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in the US (in collaboration with several international researchers), your grip strength might actually predict how well your body handles obesity.

The researchers (Dr. Yun Shen and Dr. Gang Hu) dug into the health data of more than 93,000 people from the UK Biobank, and discovered that people with stronger grips were less likely to develop obesity-related organ problems or die early. It’s the sort of finding that makes you glance at your hands and wonder if you should have taken those gym sessions more seriously.

Grip test (Getty Images)

What’s remarkable here is that the “grip test” isn’t some complex medical innovation involving electrodes or $1,000 machines. It’s just you, squeezing a little device that measures how hard you can press. Yet this simple action, according to the study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, could reveal whether your muscles are doing their part to protect you from the darker side of body fat.