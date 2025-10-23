Your Handshake Might Say More About You Than Your BMI
An international research team has discovered that people with stronger grips were less likely to develop obesity-related organ problems or die early.
The old-fashioned handshake (something your dad used to judge people by) might be the most underrated health test ever invented. According to a new study out of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in the US (in collaboration with several international researchers), your grip strength might actually predict how well your body handles obesity.
The researchers (Dr. Yun Shen and Dr. Gang Hu) dug into the health data of more than 93,000 people from the UK Biobank, and discovered that people with stronger grips were less likely to develop obesity-related organ problems or die early. It’s the sort of finding that makes you glance at your hands and wonder if you should have taken those gym sessions more seriously.
What’s remarkable here is that the “grip test” isn’t some complex medical innovation involving electrodes or $1,000 machines. It’s just you, squeezing a little device that measures how hard you can press. Yet this simple action, according to the study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, could reveal whether your muscles are doing their part to protect you from the darker side of body fat.
Dr. Shen says: “Muscle strength is a powerful early sign of who is most at risk of developing obesity-induced organ dysfunction.” So, if you can’t open a jar of pickles without calling for backup, it might be time to hit the weights. The good news is that strength can be built, unlike height, hairlines, or enthusiasm for early-morning jogs.
The researchers focused on something called “preclinical obesity,” which is basically the warning light stage: when your body fat is climbing but the health consequences haven’t quite moved in yet. Think of it like the moment in a romantic comedy when things start going wrong, but before the big breakup scene. They found that people in this stage with higher muscle mass and stronger grips tended to stall that decline. Their bodies resisted the worst outcomes, including organ damage and cardiovascular issues.
In other words, the humble muscle might be your body’s best insurance policy. Dr. Hu, another researcher on the study, explained, “Maintaining muscle strength may play a protective role against the adverse effects of excess adiposity on major organs.” Strong muscles mean your insides are less likely to revolt.
The team even found that the strongest participants were 23% less likely to die from any cause than those with weak grip strength. That’s a big number. It’s also a bit humbling. We’ve spent decades obsessing over BMI (a clumsy ratio of height and weight that doesn’t actually measure body fat) when all along, we could’ve just been paying attention to how well we can squeeze a spring-loaded handle.
Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director at Pennington Biomedical, said: “By discovering how muscle strength protects against metabolic harm, we’re giving people a simple, accessible tool to identify risk early.”
