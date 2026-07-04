ETV Bharat / health

Spiti Valley Residents Face Gallstone Problem, Finds Study

Shimla: A large number of residents in the remote, high-altitude tribal Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh are reporting gallstones. This has been recorded in a recent study, titled Prevalence and Factors of Gallstone Disease in the High-Altitude Tribal Population of Spiti Valley, Northern India: A Population-Based Cross-Sectional Study, that has been published in the international medical journal Cureus. The study has found that more than one in five adults (21.3 per cent) in the Spiti Valley have gallstones, which is significantly higher than many other regions of the country.

The study was conducted in remote and high-altitude villages of the Spiti Valley where porters hauled machinery to testing sites in difficult terrain. The team of researchers visited Hikkim, Komik and other remote villages with ultrasound machines.

The study included on-site ultrasonography of 450 local residents between 30 and 70 years, while excluding patients with kidney stones who had already visited hospitals. Data was collected through random sampling.

The study was conducted between February 2024 and January 2026 by seven members under Dr Vipin Sharma, Assistant Professor of Surgery at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla.

The sample population underwent fasting ultrasounds and were divided into three groups based on the altitude above sea level where they lived. The study found gallstone prevalence rates of 24 per cent in areas below 3,500 m, 24.7 per cent in the 3,501-4,000 m range, and 15.3 per cent in areas above 4,000 m. It is inferred from the data that the risk of disease does not automatically increase with altitude.