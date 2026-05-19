ETV Bharat / health

Global Watchdog GPMB Declares That Next Outbreak Is Inevitable, And Pandemic Preparedness Is Falling Apart After COVID

The report was released on May 18, 2026 at the World Health Assembly held at the European headquarters of the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland. Seen in the photo are Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, centre, Director General, WHO, with President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, left, and Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider ( Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP )

You would think the world would have learned. After lockdowns emptied streets, hospitals overflowed, economies stalled and millions died during COVID-19, pandemic preparedness should have become a permanent global priority. Instead, according to a stark new report, the opposite has happened. Six years after COVID and a decade after the devastating West African Ebola outbreak, the world may actually be less prepared for the next pandemic than it was before.

In a warning that cuts through years of political promises and public fatigue, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board says the world has failed to build on the painful lessons of Ebola, COVID-19 and mpox. Instead, global preparedness has slipped backwards, weakened by falling development aid, underinvestment, widening health inequities and growing geopolitical divisions.

According to the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board’s (GPMB) 2026 report, 'A World on the Edge: Priorities for a Pandemic-Resilient Future' released at the 79th World Health Assembly, global health defences are actively regressing. The independent watchdog (co-convened by the WHO and the World Bank) warns that humanity is retreating from the lessons of recent history.

“The evidence is clear: the world is not safer from pandemics,” the Board stated, warning that national self-interest has left all countries uniquely exposed to the next inevitable outbreak.

A Decade of Crisis Analyzed

The report features an exhaustive analysis tracking a decade of Public Health Emergencies of International Concern (PHEICs), spanning from the devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa to COVID-19 and the recent global spread of mpox. By assessing their multi-layered impacts on health systems, economies, and societies, the GPMB reached a grim conclusion: on key measures, such as equitable access to diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics, the world is moving backwards.

The watchdog points to a damning equity slump in the recent mpox response. Life-saving mpox vaccines reached affected low-income countries almost two years (24 months) after the outbreak began. Shockingly, this marks a slower response timeline than the 17-month lag observed during the heavily criticized global deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, proving that international mechanisms for sharing vital tools have actively deteriorated.

Funding Collapses

A causal factor for this operational regression is the collapse of international capital allocation for biosecurity. As immediate public panic faded, international development assistance dedicated specifically to pandemic preparedness and health infrastructure experienced a severe contraction. Current funding volumes have plummeted back to 2009 baselines, effectively erasing nearly two decades of fiscal scaling and leaving frontline surveillance networks entirely resource-starved at the critical ‘Day Zero’ of viral mutation.