Global Watchdog GPMB Declares That Next Outbreak Is Inevitable, And Pandemic Preparedness Is Falling Apart After COVID
Six years after COVID-19, the world is remarkably less safe from pandemic threats today than it was 10 years ago, says the report.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST|
Updated : May 19, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
You would think the world would have learned. After lockdowns emptied streets, hospitals overflowed, economies stalled and millions died during COVID-19, pandemic preparedness should have become a permanent global priority. Instead, according to a stark new report, the opposite has happened. Six years after COVID and a decade after the devastating West African Ebola outbreak, the world may actually be less prepared for the next pandemic than it was before.
In a warning that cuts through years of political promises and public fatigue, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board says the world has failed to build on the painful lessons of Ebola, COVID-19 and mpox. Instead, global preparedness has slipped backwards, weakened by falling development aid, underinvestment, widening health inequities and growing geopolitical divisions.
According to the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board’s (GPMB) 2026 report, 'A World on the Edge: Priorities for a Pandemic-Resilient Future' released at the 79th World Health Assembly, global health defences are actively regressing. The independent watchdog (co-convened by the WHO and the World Bank) warns that humanity is retreating from the lessons of recent history.
“The evidence is clear: the world is not safer from pandemics,” the Board stated, warning that national self-interest has left all countries uniquely exposed to the next inevitable outbreak.
A Decade of Crisis Analyzed
The report features an exhaustive analysis tracking a decade of Public Health Emergencies of International Concern (PHEICs), spanning from the devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa to COVID-19 and the recent global spread of mpox. By assessing their multi-layered impacts on health systems, economies, and societies, the GPMB reached a grim conclusion: on key measures, such as equitable access to diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics, the world is moving backwards.
The watchdog points to a damning equity slump in the recent mpox response. Life-saving mpox vaccines reached affected low-income countries almost two years (24 months) after the outbreak began. Shockingly, this marks a slower response timeline than the 17-month lag observed during the heavily criticized global deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, proving that international mechanisms for sharing vital tools have actively deteriorated.
Funding Collapses
A causal factor for this operational regression is the collapse of international capital allocation for biosecurity. As immediate public panic faded, international development assistance dedicated specifically to pandemic preparedness and health infrastructure experienced a severe contraction. Current funding volumes have plummeted back to 2009 baselines, effectively erasing nearly two decades of fiscal scaling and leaving frontline surveillance networks entirely resource-starved at the critical ‘Day Zero’ of viral mutation.
Artificial Intelligence holds immense potential for monitoring threats, but without effective governance, it could reduce health security and accelerate the digital access gaps that defined COVID-19.
The Roadmap Back From The Edge
To break the cycle of panic and neglect, the GPMB outlines a mandatory three-pronged shift:
- Care via Local Infrastructure: Governments must prioritize deep, scaled-up domestic investments in well-functioning and well-financed primary healthcare systems. Strong local networks act as the first line of defence, catching outbreaks early while keeping essential everyday medical services functioning.
- Measurement via Real-Time Monitoring: The watchdog is calling for a major overhaul of risk tracking. It advocates for an aligned, data-driven system capable of synthesizing real-time epidemiological, social, environmental, and economic data to give policymakers actionable early warnings.
- Cooperation via Global Agreements: The report urges nations to look past nationalist perspectives and immediately solidify binding cross-border frameworks. This includes full implementation and financing of the WHO Pandemic Agreement and its vital Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system to guarantee equity in life-saving tools.
Key Messages From The Report:
1. Global preparedness is still not keeping up with pandemic risks, despite lessons from COVID-19.
2. Trust in public health systems is weakening, and inequalities in access to healthcare and resources remain severe.
3. Key priorities are better pandemic monitoring, fair access to medical tools, and stronger long-term financing.
4. Strong political commitment and international cooperation are essential to improve future pandemic preparedness.
Sources:
- https://gpmb.org/reports/m/item/a-world-on-the-edge-2026-report
- https://gpmb.org/news/news/item/18-05-2026-the-world-is-on-the-edge-of-even-greater-pandemic-damage
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