Govt Report On Malaria Flags Cross-Border Transmission From Myanmar And Bangladesh
Renowned public health expert Dr Suneela Garg said migrants moving across India's state and international borders are a significant challenge to the country's malaria-elimination efforts.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: While India has made significant progress in malaria elimination over the past decade, a government report has revealed that cross-border transmission from Myanmar and Bangladesh continues to affect border districts in the North Eastern states of the country.
The 2025 technical report 'India's Progress towards Malaria Elimination' by ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR-NIMR) and National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC), released in New Delhi recently, has identified that cross-border movement for employment, trade and social activities, seasonal population surges during festivals, fairs and mass gatherings are the major risk drivers for malaria.
It has also found that urban expansion of Anopheles stephensi, a primary mosquito vector of malaria, is driving higher malaria risk in cities.
Cross-Border Migration
According to the report, districts in the Northeast sharing their border with Bangladesh and Myanmar remain at high risk.
"States located along international borders or major transit corridors face a continued risk of malaria reintroduction even after achieving local control... Cross-border transmission from Myanmar and Bangladesh continue to affect border districts in the North East," the report said.
To deal with the same, it recommended strengthening partnerships with neighbouring countries to jointly manage malaria risks in border districts and promote exchange of knowledge, surveillance data and best practices.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, renowned public health expert Dr Suneela Garg said that migrants and mobile populations moving across India's state and international borders are a significant challenge to the country's malaria elimination efforts, as they can import Plasmodium falciparum and P. vivax parasites into low-transmission or malaria-free areas.
"Malaria transmission through migrant populations is very much prevalent in India's northeastern States. This disease remains a significant issue in border areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar," said Dr Garg, who is also an advisory board member of the Union Health Ministry.
How Migrant Population Carries Malaria
According to Dr Garg, migrant populations carry malaria by physically transporting the malaria parasite (Plasmodium) via infected blood when they move from endemic areas and by creating new breeding grounds for Anopheles mosquitoes through environmental changes in new locations.
“The people along the internal border often live in vulnerable, high-risk conditions (forests, construction sites) with poor health access, increasing both their risk and potential for transmission,” said Dr Garg.
As per the ICMR-NIMR and NCVBDC technical report, cross-border movement for employment, trade and social activities, seasonal population surges during festivals, fairs and mass gatherings are the risk drivers for malaria.
The report says that states including Assam, Manipur and selected districts in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh exhibit heterogeneous malaria transmission where overall reductions coexist with persistent local hotspots.
Stronger Protection Needed
According to the report, there is an urgent need to increase IRS (Indoor Residual Spraying) and LLINs (Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets) coverage during high-risk seasons to provide stronger protection when malaria cases usually rise.
The report highlighted that detailed block-level planning is essential for Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to target interventions where transmission is highest. "Use trained volunteers in border villages to help report cases earlier and monitor population movement that may influence transmission," it said.
India's Present Scenario
Between 2015 and 2024, India achieved an estimated 82-85 percent reduction in malaria cases and 78 percent decline in malaria-related deaths, reflecting sustained investment in surveillance, diagnosis, treatment and vector control, the report said. India, it said, is well-positioned to achieve zero indigenous malaria by 2030.
"Malaria is no longer uniformly distributed across large geographic areas; instead, it persists in limited pockets shaped by local ecological conditions, human mobility, occupational exposure, health system access and vector dynamics," the report stated.
Challenges In Malaria Eradication
Many malaria cases detected in private clinics and laboratories are not consistently reported, creating gaps in national surveillance data. According to the report, variations in data collection and reporting practices across regions can lead to incomplete or inaccurate information, making it harder to track malaria trends.
“Emerging risks that could undermine malaria elimination sustainability include incomplete private sector reporting, urban malaria driven by Anopheles stephensi, evolving drugs and insecticide resistance,” said Dr Anup Anvikar, director, ICMR-NIMR.
Recommendations For 2026-2030
The technical report has listed a slew of recommendations for eliminating Malaria. Among them is strengthening universal case-based surveillance by 2026. "Efforts may continue to ensure that every malaria case is promptly detected, reported, and followed up, enabling timely action at both community and facility levels," the report says.
It also calls for adopting district-specific, area-based planning with tailored strategies wherein each district may be supported to develop focused malaria control and elimination plans based on its unique epidemiological profile and operational needs.
The report also recommends intensifying support to the North-East states with a higher burden. "High-transmission pockets in the North-East may receive enhanced operational assistance to accelerate the reduction in malaria cases while respecting local contexts and challenges," it says.
At the same time, it also suggests strengthening urban malaria response across 40 major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru where it calls for prioritising targeted actions for urban malaria, particularly focusing on managing Anopheles stephensi breeding sites and improving urban vector control practices.
The technical report also recommends institutionalising annual entomological monitoring and IRM practices, promoting integrated vector management through municipal health collaboration, and enhancing cross-border coordination mechanisms.
The report also suggests the introduction of quarterly Roll Back Malaria (RBM) style monitoring in high-risk states, and advanced operational research on asymptomatic infections and Anopheles stephensi.
Besides these, the report recommends rolling out the National Elimination Acceleration Framework (NEAF) 2026-2030. "A coordinated and phased implementation of NEAF may guide national, state and district-level actions, ensuring a unified approach toward achieving malaria elimination by 2030," it said.
