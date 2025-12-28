ETV Bharat / health

Govt Report On Malaria Flags Cross-Border Transmission From Myanmar And Bangladesh

File photo shows a volunteer fumigating an area as a precautionary measures against dengue and malaria in Patna. ( ANI )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: While India has made significant progress in malaria elimination over the past decade, a government report has revealed that cross-border transmission from Myanmar and Bangladesh continues to affect border districts in the North Eastern states of the country.

The 2025 technical report 'India's Progress towards Malaria Elimination' by ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR-NIMR) and National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC), released in New Delhi recently, has identified that cross-border movement for employment, trade and social activities, seasonal population surges during festivals, fairs and mass gatherings are the major risk drivers for malaria.

It has also found that urban expansion of Anopheles stephensi, a primary mosquito vector of malaria, is driving higher malaria risk in cities.

Cross-Border Migration

According to the report, districts in the Northeast sharing their border with Bangladesh and Myanmar remain at high risk.

"States located along international borders or major transit corridors face a continued risk of malaria reintroduction even after achieving local control... Cross-border transmission from Myanmar and Bangladesh continue to affect border districts in the North East," the report said.

To deal with the same, it recommended strengthening partnerships with neighbouring countries to jointly manage malaria risks in border districts and promote exchange of knowledge, surveillance data and best practices.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, renowned public health expert Dr Suneela Garg said that migrants and mobile populations moving across India's state and international borders are a significant challenge to the country's malaria elimination efforts, as they can import Plasmodium falciparum and P. vivax parasites into low-transmission or malaria-free areas.

"Malaria transmission through migrant populations is very much prevalent in India's northeastern States. This disease remains a significant issue in border areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar," said Dr Garg, who is also an advisory board member of the Union Health Ministry.

How Migrant Population Carries Malaria

According to Dr Garg, migrant populations carry malaria by physically transporting the malaria parasite (Plasmodium) via infected blood when they move from endemic areas and by creating new breeding grounds for Anopheles mosquitoes through environmental changes in new locations.

“The people along the internal border often live in vulnerable, high-risk conditions (forests, construction sites) with poor health access, increasing both their risk and potential for transmission,” said Dr Garg.

As per the ICMR-NIMR and NCVBDC technical report, cross-border movement for employment, trade and social activities, seasonal population surges during festivals, fairs and mass gatherings are the risk drivers for malaria.

The report says that states including Assam, Manipur and selected districts in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh exhibit heterogeneous malaria transmission where overall reductions coexist with persistent local hotspots.

Stronger Protection Needed