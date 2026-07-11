Googled Your Symptoms? Doctors Say This Habit Could Make You Sicker
Across Maharashtra, physicians are seeing a worrying trend as patients delay diagnosis because they consult the internet before the doc.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
You wake up with a fever. Instead of calling your family doctor, you type four words into Google: “fever and body ache.” Within seconds, the internet gives you hundreds of possibilities. It could be viral fever, dengue, COVID-19, stress. Or, if you keep scrolling long enough, it might even convince you that you have a rare autoimmune disease seen in one out of every million people.
Welcome to modern healthcare, where Dr. Google is often the first doctor people consult. The internet has undoubtedly changed our lives for the better. We can learn a new recipe in minutes, book train tickets from our phones, and even watch someone explain quantum physics on YouTube. Naturally, when our body sends us a warning signal, our first instinct is to search online. The problem is that Google gives you information. Doctors give you a diagnosis.
Across Maharashtra, physicians are seeing a worrying trend. More patients are arriving at hospitals days or weeks after their symptoms first appeared because they believed they had already figured out the problem online. By the time they seek professional help, what could have been treated early has often become far more serious.
Internet Becomes the Family Doctor
Typing symptoms into a search engine has become almost automatic. A headache becomes a Google search. Chest discomfort becomes a YouTube video. Persistent cough becomes advice from an Instagram influencer. Unfortunately, the human body doesn't work like a search engine. The same symptom can have dozens of different causes. A cough may simply be due to allergies. Or it may be pneumonia, asthma or tuberculosis, even lung cancer in some cases. A doctor doesn't diagnose based on one symptom. They consider your age, medical history, examination findings, lifestyle, medications, family history, and appropriate investigations before reaching a conclusion.
Google cannot listen to your chest, check your blood pressure, or order a blood test. According to Dr. Chhaya Vaja, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, internet-based self-diagnosis has become almost routine. “Many people Google every symptom they experience: from persistent fatigue, fever, headache, cough, wheezing and sore throat to chest pain, breathlessness, stomach pain, acidity, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained weight loss, dizziness and loss of appetite,” she says.
The bigger problem begins after the search. Instead of seeing a doctor, many patients convince themselves that the illness is minor. Some start taking over-the-counter medicines. Others depend entirely on home remedies or social media advice. Dr. Vaja estimates that nearly 80% of her patients have already searched for their symptoms online and often tried self-medication before walking into her clinic. Even more worrying, she says that around eight out of ten patients between 25 and 55 years of age arrive late because they believed their symptoms were harmless after reading online information. That delay can prove costly.
A mild infection can become severe. Diabetes may remain undiagnosed until complications develop. Heart disease, kidney disorders and even cancers may silently progress while patients continue trying different remedies suggested by strangers on the internet. “The internet should be used only for general awareness,” Dr. Vaja says. “It can never replace a doctor's clinical judgement. Early consultation often means simpler treatment, lower costs and better recovery.”
Home Remedies Can't Replace A Medical Examination
Doctors aren't against people becoming health-conscious. In fact, they encourage patients to understand their conditions. The concern is that awareness is increasingly being confused with expertise. Reading five articles about asthma doesn't make someone a pulmonologist. Watching surgery videos doesn't make someone a surgeon. Similarly, taking medicines because an online forum recommended them can sometimes do more harm than the disease itself. Some antibiotics are taken unnecessarily. Painkillers may temporarily hide symptoms without treating the underlying problem. Steroids bought without prescription may worsen infections. Meanwhile, the actual illness progresses.
Lung Specialist's Warning
Dr. Sandeep Kadian, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist and Intensivist at AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, says the problem has become extremely common in respiratory diseases. “Nearly 70% of patients rely on online advice before seeking treatment,” he says. Many people first Google their symptoms, try home remedies or purchase over-the-counter medicines after reading health websites or watching videos online.
By the time they finally reach a pulmonologist, the infection or lung disease has often become much more severe. “Every patient has a different medical history, lifestyle and risk profile,” Dr. Kadian explains. “These cannot be evaluated through an internet search.” That's where professional medical care becomes irreplaceable.
Self-Diagnosis Creates Anxiety
Ironically, online health searches also increase anxiety. Psychologists even have a term for it: cyberchondria. When repeated online health searches make people excessively worried about having a serious illness. Someone searching for a simple headache may end up convinced they have a brain tumour. Another person with acidity may begin fearing a heart attack. Others ignore genuinely dangerous symptoms because the internet reassures them that it's “probably nothing.” Both extremes are risky.
Doctors spend years studying anatomy, physiology, pathology, pharmacology and clinical medicine. They learn not just what diseases look like but also what they disguise themselves as. That's why two people with identical symptoms may receive completely different diagnoses. One may need antibiotics. The other may need surgery. A search engine cannot tell the difference.
Use The Internet Wisely
The internet is one of the greatest health education tools ever created. It can help people understand diseases, prepare questions for consultations, learn about healthy lifestyles and recognise warning signs. But it should never become the final authority on your health. When your body repeatedly tells you something is wrong, don't wait for another search result or another viral reel to reassure you. Listen to the one expert who has something no search engine ever will: years of medical training, clinical experience and the ability to examine you, not just your symptoms.
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