ETV Bharat / health

Googled Your Symptoms? Doctors Say This Habit Could Make You Sicker

You wake up with a fever. Instead of calling your family doctor, you type four words into Google: “fever and body ache.” Within seconds, the internet gives you hundreds of possibilities. It could be viral fever, dengue, COVID-19, stress. Or, if you keep scrolling long enough, it might even convince you that you have a rare autoimmune disease seen in one out of every million people.

Welcome to modern healthcare, where Dr. Google is often the first doctor people consult. The internet has undoubtedly changed our lives for the better. We can learn a new recipe in minutes, book train tickets from our phones, and even watch someone explain quantum physics on YouTube. Naturally, when our body sends us a warning signal, our first instinct is to search online. The problem is that Google gives you information. Doctors give you a diagnosis.

Across Maharashtra, physicians are seeing a worrying trend. More patients are arriving at hospitals days or weeks after their symptoms first appeared because they believed they had already figured out the problem online. By the time they seek professional help, what could have been treated early has often become far more serious.

A Google search gives info, docs give you a diagnosis (Getty Images)

Internet Becomes the Family Doctor

Typing symptoms into a search engine has become almost automatic. A headache becomes a Google search. Chest discomfort becomes a YouTube video. Persistent cough becomes advice from an Instagram influencer. Unfortunately, the human body doesn't work like a search engine. The same symptom can have dozens of different causes. A cough may simply be due to allergies. Or it may be pneumonia, asthma or tuberculosis, even lung cancer in some cases. A doctor doesn't diagnose based on one symptom. They consider your age, medical history, examination findings, lifestyle, medications, family history, and appropriate investigations before reaching a conclusion.

Google cannot listen to your chest, check your blood pressure, or order a blood test. According to Dr. Chhaya Vaja, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, internet-based self-diagnosis has become almost routine. “Many people Google every symptom they experience: from persistent fatigue, fever, headache, cough, wheezing and sore throat to chest pain, breathlessness, stomach pain, acidity, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained weight loss, dizziness and loss of appetite,” she says.

The bigger problem begins after the search. Instead of seeing a doctor, many patients convince themselves that the illness is minor. Some start taking over-the-counter medicines. Others depend entirely on home remedies or social media advice. Dr. Vaja estimates that nearly 80% of her patients have already searched for their symptoms online and often tried self-medication before walking into her clinic. Even more worrying, she says that around eight out of ten patients between 25 and 55 years of age arrive late because they believed their symptoms were harmless after reading online information. That delay can prove costly.