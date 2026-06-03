ETV Bharat / health

Google Wants To Release 32 Million Mosquitoes In Two US States. Here's Why, And Which States It Targets

Representational image ( Getty Images )

When most people hear the words “32 million mosquitoes,” their first reaction is unlikely to be enthusiasm. Mosquitoes are among humanity's oldest and deadliest adversaries. Every year, diseases spread by mosquitoes (including dengue, malaria, Zika, chikungunya, and West Nile virus) infect millions of people worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, mosquitoes are considered the world's deadliest animals, contributing to more than 700,000 deaths annually through the diseases they transmit. As climate change alters ecosystems, urbanization expands rapidly, and international travel increases, the threat posed by mosquito-borne diseases continues to grow. Public health experts have spent decades searching for innovative ways to reduce mosquito populations without relying heavily on chemical pesticides. The Debug Project Now, a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet believes it may have found one. Through its life sciences division, Verily has been developing an initiative known as the 'Debug Project'. As part of the effort, Verily has proposed releasing up to 32 million specially bred mosquitoes in California and Florida over a two-year period. Verily has been working on the project for years, refining breeding systems, automation technologies, and release strategies. The plan is currently undergoing regulatory review by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). At first glance, the proposal sounds counterintuitive. If mosquitoes are the problem, why release millions more into the environment? The answer lies in a sophisticated biological strategy that turns mosquito reproduction against itself. The Science Behind the Debug Project