ETV Bharat / health

5 Reasons Gond Katira Is A Summer Superfood In India, Learn How To Use It

Every Indian family has one person who thinks they know everything about health. Usually, that person is your grandmother. You complain about the heat. She gives you a glass of something cloudy.

“Drink this,” she says.

You ask what it is.

“Gond katira.”

You Google it and discover it sounds like something between a herbal medicine and a construction material. But your grandmother might actually be right. Before chia seeds and quinoa bowls became popular, India already had its own summer superfood sitting in the kitchen jar for centuries. That superfood is Gond Katira. If you haven’t tried it yet, you’re missing out on something simple, cheap and effective. Let’s talk about five reasons why gond katira deserves a permanent spot in your summer routine.

1. Natural Air Conditioner

Indian summers are brutal. The sun doesn’t just shine. It attacks. Your body loses water, energy and patience. You feel tired even before the day properly begins. This is where gond katira comes in. When soaked in water, the crystals swell into a jelly-like substance. That gel acts like a natural coolant for your body. It helps regulate body temperature and prevents overheating.

Think of it as the internal version of switching on an air conditioner. That’s why traditional drinks like falooda often include gond katira during summer. Our ancestors understood something modern nutrition trends are only rediscovering: cooling foods matter in hot climates.

2. Your Gut Will Thank You

Summer digestion can be messy. Heat affects appetite, hydration and gut health. Sometimes you feel bloated, sometimes you feel exhausted, and sometimes your stomach simply refuses to cooperate. Gond katira helps because it’s rich in natural soluble fibre, which supports digestion and improves bowel movement. The gel-like texture also soothes the stomach lining. So if your gut has been behaving like a confused teenager lately, gond katira might be exactly what it needs.

3. Hydrates You Better Than Trendy Drinks