5 Reasons Gond Katira Is A Summer Superfood In India, Learn How To Use It
Before chia seeds and quinoa bowls became popular, India already had its own summer superfood Gond Katira sitting in the kitchen jar for centuries.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Every Indian family has one person who thinks they know everything about health. Usually, that person is your grandmother. You complain about the heat. She gives you a glass of something cloudy.
“Drink this,” she says.
You ask what it is.
“Gond katira.”
You Google it and discover it sounds like something between a herbal medicine and a construction material. But your grandmother might actually be right. Before chia seeds and quinoa bowls became popular, India already had its own summer superfood sitting in the kitchen jar for centuries. That superfood is Gond Katira. If you haven’t tried it yet, you’re missing out on something simple, cheap and effective. Let’s talk about five reasons why gond katira deserves a permanent spot in your summer routine.
1. Natural Air Conditioner
Indian summers are brutal. The sun doesn’t just shine. It attacks. Your body loses water, energy and patience. You feel tired even before the day properly begins. This is where gond katira comes in. When soaked in water, the crystals swell into a jelly-like substance. That gel acts like a natural coolant for your body. It helps regulate body temperature and prevents overheating.
Think of it as the internal version of switching on an air conditioner. That’s why traditional drinks like falooda often include gond katira during summer. Our ancestors understood something modern nutrition trends are only rediscovering: cooling foods matter in hot climates.
2. Your Gut Will Thank You
Summer digestion can be messy. Heat affects appetite, hydration and gut health. Sometimes you feel bloated, sometimes you feel exhausted, and sometimes your stomach simply refuses to cooperate. Gond katira helps because it’s rich in natural soluble fibre, which supports digestion and improves bowel movement. The gel-like texture also soothes the stomach lining. So if your gut has been behaving like a confused teenager lately, gond katira might be exactly what it needs.
3. Hydrates You Better Than Trendy Drinks
Walk into any supermarket and you’ll see shelves full of “hydration drinks”. Most of them contain sugar, preservatives or things you can’t pronounce. Gond katira works differently. It absorbs water and turns into a soft gel, it helps retain moisture in the body longer. This means hydration doesn’t disappear in an hour. You stay refreshed for longer periods. Many traditional drinks combine gond katira with Rooh Afza, milk or lemon water to make cooling summer beverages.
4. Helps Fight Summer Fatigue
Have you noticed how summer drains your energy? You sleep enough but still feel tired. You eat but still feel sluggish. Gond katira contains minerals and compounds that support energy levels and help the body cope with heat stress.
5. Turns Simple Drinks Into Dessert-Level Delicious
Healthy things usually taste boring. Gond katira doesn’t. Once soaked, its jelly-like texture adds a fun twist to drinks and desserts. You can add it to:
- Milk
- Lemon water
- Rose sherbet
- Falooda
- Badam milk
Suddenly your drink feels richer and more satisfying. Even guests think you’ve made something fancy. All you did was soak a few crystals overnight.
How To Use Gond Katira
Using gond katira is simple, but there’s one rule. Always soak it first. Here’s the quick method:
- Take about half a teaspoon of crystals.
- Soak them in water overnight.
- By morning they expand into soft translucent jelly.
- Add a spoonful to milk, sherbet or lemonade.
Every few years, the wellness industry discovers a “new superfood”. Usually it comes from some faraway country and costs a lot of money. Meanwhile, India has always had its own list of simple foods that work. Gond katira is one of them.
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
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