ETV Bharat / health

Golden Hour Critical In Neurotrauma And Road Accident Care, Says Dr Bhaskar Rao

Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, CMD, KIMS Group of Hospitals (third from left), along with other dignitaries at the inauguration of National Conference on Neurotrauma and Neurotrauma Nursing ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Timely treatment within the first hour after a road accident, head injury, or spinal trauma can significantly improve survival and reduce disability, said Dr Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMS Group of Hospitals, while inaugurating the three-day National Conference on Neurotrauma and Neurotrauma Nursing in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The conference is being organised by the Neurotrauma Society of India in collaboration with the Department of Neurosurgery, KIMS Hospitals.

Dr Bhaskar Rao said, "Road traffic injuries have emerged as a major cause of disability among young people in India."

He noted that head injuries due to falls were more common among children, motorcycle accidents were a major contributor among young adults, road traffic injuries predominated in middle-aged individuals, and falls among the elderly frequently resulted in brain and spinal injuries.

"The pattern of injury varies across age groups, and treatment strategies must be tailored accordingly,” he said.

Dr Manas Panigrahi, Head of the Department of Neurosurgery and Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at KIMS Hospitals, described traumatic brain injury (TBI) as a growing public health challenge in India.

Citing the World Health Organization’s 2023 report, he said the global incidence of TBI had declined by 5.5%, whereas India had recorded an 11.1% increase.

India accounts for 10% of global road traffic deaths despite having only about 1% of the world’s vehicles, he said, adding that this reflected serious gaps in road safety systems.

Referring to World Bank 2021 data, he pointed out that while the United States recorded about 2.21 million road accidents and 27,461 deaths, India reported 480,652 accidents but 150,785 deaths, indicating a disproportionately high fatality burden.

Over half of road traffic deaths in India involve pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, Dr Panigrahi said.

About 66% of crashes occur in rural areas, and mortality is nearly twice as high among low-income households, he said.