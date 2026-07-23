ETV Bharat / health

GLP-1 Drugs For Weight Loss And Diabetes Linked To Increased Risk Of Hair Loss

Alopecia has been reported as a possible side effect of GLP-1 receptor agonists by Penn Medicine researchers ( Getty Images )

Use of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity are associated with an increased risk of hair loss (alopecia) in adults with type 2 diabetes, finds a study published by The BMJ today. Although the absolute risk is low, awareness of this potential effect may help to inform shared treatment decisions, say the researchers.

Alopecia has been reported as a possible side effect of GLP-1 receptor agonists, particularly semaglutide and tirzepatide. However, studies assessing the risk of alopecia associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists compared with other diabetes drugs are lacking. To address this, researchers used electronic patient data from the University of Pennsylvania Health System (Penn Medicine) to compare rates of alopecia in adults with type 2 diabetes who started using GLP-1 receptor agonists or other types of diabetes drugs known as SGLT-2 inhibitors, or DPP-4 inhibitors.

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In total, 12,004 patients using GLP-1 receptor agonists were compared with 15,221 using SGLT-2 inhibitors and a further 11,964 GLP-1 users were compared with 11,233 DPP-4 inhibitor users between January 2019 and September 2024.

What Were The Results?

Compared with SGLT-2 inhibitor users, GLP-1 receptor agonist users were younger (mean age 58 v 65), had a higher body mass index (36.2 v 32.3), and lower rates of cardiovascular and chronic kidney diseases. Similarly, GLP-1 users were younger (mean age 58 v 67) and had a higher body mass index (36.2 v 31.3) than DPP-4 inhibitor users.