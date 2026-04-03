ETV Bharat / health

Glottoplasty Surgery Gives A Voice To Trans People; This Procedure Helps To Feminise Their Voice

By Prajakta Pol

Mumbai: Many transgender individuals experience the psychological distress known as 'gender dysphoria.' This occurs when an individual identifies as female but experiences discomfort and stress due to having a masculine-sounding voice. Today, however, transgender people have hope in getting a true feminine voice. The gender reassignment surgery, or glottoplasty, is helping many of them to feel and sound like a woman.

"10 years ago, I underwent gender reassignment surgery and became a transwoman. However, even though I looked like a woman, people would stare at me strangely the moment I started to speak. I used to fear that someone might mock me for being transgender, or that they would perceive me solely as a man—because, despite having transitioned into a woman, my voice remained that of a man." Payal Nikumbh, a 29-year-old from Dhule, recounted her experience of undergoing this voice-change surgery.

Dr Nupur Kapoor Nerurkar speaks to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Payal, an international ballet dancer, began exploring what could be done to address the issue when she came into her being. Payal underwent a surgical procedure, to alter her voice, called 'Wendler Glottoplasty' at Bombay Hospital, in Mumbai. Following this surgery, Payal’s voice transformed, and she sounded like a woman, something she had always wanted.

Payal told ETV Bharat that this transformation immediately boosted her self-confidence. Previously, individuals wishing to undergo this procedure had to travel abroad as it was available at only a very limited number of locations within India. Yet now — mirroring the rising frequency of gender reassignment surgeries — an increasing number of transgender women are turning to this medical option made available through advancements in medical science.

Dr Nupur Kapoor Nerurkar has been working as a laryngologist and voice surgeon at Bombay Hospital in Mumbai for many years. She is the first Indian doctor to become a member of the International Association of Trans Voice Surgeons.

Dr Nerurkar states, "In fact, 20 years ago, only one surgery would be performed in a year. Now, this option is gradually being considered in India. If we look at the last three years, at least three surgeries are now being performed every month."

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) plays a crucial role in facilitating physical changes for transgender individuals. However, in trans women, estrogen does not have a significant impact on the voice. Conversely, it is testosterone that enables the voice to become thicker and deeper; however, their voices often do not change and continue to sound like men. As a result, many trans women have been exploring different options to get a voice that aligns with their identity.

Voice therapy is a crucial method of treatment to achieve a feminine voice. Individuals receive training to modify various vocal components, such as pitch, resonance, intonation, and vocal intensity. They achieve this with regular practice under the guidance of a trained voice therapist.