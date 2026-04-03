Glottoplasty Surgery Gives A Voice To Trans People; This Procedure Helps To Feminise Their Voice
Following this surgery, it is essential to avoid speaking loudly, shouting, and consuming very spicy food.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
By Prajakta Pol
Mumbai: Many transgender individuals experience the psychological distress known as 'gender dysphoria.' This occurs when an individual identifies as female but experiences discomfort and stress due to having a masculine-sounding voice. Today, however, transgender people have hope in getting a true feminine voice. The gender reassignment surgery, or glottoplasty, is helping many of them to feel and sound like a woman.
"10 years ago, I underwent gender reassignment surgery and became a transwoman. However, even though I looked like a woman, people would stare at me strangely the moment I started to speak. I used to fear that someone might mock me for being transgender, or that they would perceive me solely as a man—because, despite having transitioned into a woman, my voice remained that of a man." Payal Nikumbh, a 29-year-old from Dhule, recounted her experience of undergoing this voice-change surgery.
Payal, an international ballet dancer, began exploring what could be done to address the issue when she came into her being. Payal underwent a surgical procedure, to alter her voice, called 'Wendler Glottoplasty' at Bombay Hospital, in Mumbai. Following this surgery, Payal’s voice transformed, and she sounded like a woman, something she had always wanted.
Payal told ETV Bharat that this transformation immediately boosted her self-confidence. Previously, individuals wishing to undergo this procedure had to travel abroad as it was available at only a very limited number of locations within India. Yet now — mirroring the rising frequency of gender reassignment surgeries — an increasing number of transgender women are turning to this medical option made available through advancements in medical science.
Dr Nupur Kapoor Nerurkar has been working as a laryngologist and voice surgeon at Bombay Hospital in Mumbai for many years. She is the first Indian doctor to become a member of the International Association of Trans Voice Surgeons.
Dr Nerurkar states, "In fact, 20 years ago, only one surgery would be performed in a year. Now, this option is gradually being considered in India. If we look at the last three years, at least three surgeries are now being performed every month."
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) plays a crucial role in facilitating physical changes for transgender individuals. However, in trans women, estrogen does not have a significant impact on the voice. Conversely, it is testosterone that enables the voice to become thicker and deeper; however, their voices often do not change and continue to sound like men. As a result, many trans women have been exploring different options to get a voice that aligns with their identity.
Voice therapy is a crucial method of treatment to achieve a feminine voice. Individuals receive training to modify various vocal components, such as pitch, resonance, intonation, and vocal intensity. They achieve this with regular practice under the guidance of a trained voice therapist.
Voice therapy helps trans women develop a voice that sounds more feminine and natural. Experts state that this treatment is entirely non-surgical and, when performed correctly, proves to be highly effective.
Maintaining a feminine voice solely through the aid of therapy can often be mentally and physically exhausting. It requires constant, conscious effort to sustain the desired pitch and resonance in everyday speech. Moreover, during involuntary actions, like when coughing, sneezing, or clearing the throat, their voice is likely to revert to sounding masculine. Consequently, doctors note that some trans women face difficulties in presenting themselves in a manner consistent with their gender in social situations.
Dr Nupur explained the invasive surgery that helps the individual to change their voice. The new Wendler Glottoplasty is not as invasive and smoother procedure.
"Previously, when anyone wanted to alter their voice, they would have to undergo surgery on the larynx, for which it was pertinent to make an incision on the throat. This procedure entailed tightening the vocal cords. However, the modern Wendler Glottoplasty procedure is now performed instead. This is carried out using an endoscopic (telescopic) method, thereby eliminating the need for any incision on the throat. In this procedure, the length of the vocal folds is reduced, resulting in a male voice transforming into a female-like voice."
Today, many trans women have gained awareness of these various options through social media and their support groups. Consequently, an increasing number of people are now seeking expert advice and opting for appropriate treatment.
The cost of this surgery varies, though it is expensive in most cities, costing up to Rs 1.5 lakh. However, Dr Nupur Kapoor Nerurkar and her team at Bombay Hospital, in Mumbai, are performing this surgery for only Rs 20,000, driven by a sense of social commitment. They also provide this surgery free of cost for the trans people who come from economically underprivileged sections. Dr Nerurkar and her team do not charge fees.
One recipient is Shivani Gupta (24), who is a makeup artist and a model. She underwent this surgery using this package of ₹20,000.
She told ETV Bharat, "Whenever I went for modelling assignments, I could see people would judge me based solely on my voice. Even when I would speak on my phone in a taxi, I would be looked at differently, revealing my transgender identity. Despite being dressed in women's attire, I was often addressed as 'Sir,' which caused me deep anguish."
After she heard of this surgery, she went over and spoke with the doctors who guided her to go in for it. "The doctors helped me undergo this surgery and told me it was at an affordable cost. It was a relief, and this has changed my perception of myself, too. Now people treat me like a woman, as I have wanted," Gupta said.
Following this surgery, there are certain dos and don'ts. Primarily, it is essential that the voice surgery recipients avoid speaking loudly; they are not supposed to shout or consume very spicy food. Otherwise, the voice may be damaged adversely. The patients are also urged to exercise special care to protect their voice.