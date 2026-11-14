ETV Bharat / health

Global Study Explores Link Between PM2.5 Pollution Matter And The Upsurge In Type 2 Diabetes

In a landmark public health analysis published in the Journal of Vascular Diseases , researchers found that long-term exposure to fine particulate matter is consistently associated with a 10% to 16% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes . Synthesising data spanning more than 200 million cumulative participant observations worldwide, the study establishes that air pollution is no longer solely a cardiopulmonary concern, but a potent, systemic metabolic disruptor demanding urgent integration into cardiometabolic prevention frameworks with profound implications for high-exposure regions like South Asia.

The study was co-authored by Dr. Anoop Misra, Padma Shri and Executive Chairman & Director, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Fortis C-Doc Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, New Delhi, along with Yashendra Sethi, Nirja Kaka, Saurabh Singhal, Manvi Vasudev and Giuseppe Biondi-Zoccai. The comprehensive research titled the APEX-T2D (Association Between Exposure and Type 2 Diabetes Across the Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Continuum) study analyzed 13 previous major reviews covering over 200 million participant observations worldwide. Spanning global populations across North America (USA, Canada), Europe (including Germany, Belgium, Italy, Denmark), East Asia (China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan), South Asia (India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), and Australia.

Infographic on the study (Courtesy Journal of Vascular Diseases)

The findings establish that toxic urban air is a potent, systemic metabolic disruptor demanding urgent integration into cardiometabolic prevention frameworks, with profound public health implications for high-exposure regions like South Asia.

Study Methodology

To provide an overview of how air pollution affects blood sugar, the research team followed strict international scientific guidelines (Cochrane and JBI methodology for umbrella reviews, reported through PRISMA 2020 and PRIOR statements). Researchers scanned major global scientific databases (including PubMed, Embase, Scopus, and Web of Science) up to May 2026 to find all relevant studies on air pollution and diabetes. Each review was carefully assessed for quality using standardized healthcare checklists, and the reliability of the evidence was graded using JBI international health evaluation standards (GRADE). The study compared findings across different global populations, paying special attention to high-pollution areas in Asia versus Western countries.