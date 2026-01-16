Glaucoma Awareness Month 2026: Why Glaucoma Is Still Detected Too Late, And How AI Might Finally Change The Ending
To understand why glaucoma is detected too late, we must first understand how it behaves.
January is Glaucoma Awareness Month, but glaucoma itself is famously unaware of calendars, campaigns, or human good intentions. It arrives without pain or warning. It does not announce itself with redness or sudden blindness. It is a disease that thrives on normalcy. People lose their sight not because they ignored obvious danger signals, but because everything felt fine. Vision seemed intact. By the time something felt wrong, the damage had already been done.
Glaucoma remains one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness worldwide. In India alone, an estimated 12 million people are affected. And yet, according to clinical estimates, nearly 90% of glaucoma cases in the community remain undiagnosed. To understand why glaucoma is detected too late, we must first understand how it behaves.
Dr. Purendra Bhasin, Surgeon, and Founder-Director, Ratan Jyoti Netralaya in Gwalior, says glaucoma develops without symptoms. “It is painless. It does not announce vision loss early. Most patients continue to 'see' well and therefore assume their eyes are healthy.”
Glaucoma typically affects peripheral vision first.
Says Dr. Sandhya E S, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Kanakapura, “Central vision remains intact for years, which means reading, driving, and daily tasks feel normal. The brain compensates for what the eyes are losing. By the time patients notice tunnel vision or difficulty navigating spaces, the optic nerve has already suffered significant, permanent damage.”
This slow, silent progression creates a dangerous psychological loop. Humans are wired to respond to discomfort. Pain prompts action. Symptoms trigger urgency. Glaucoma offers neither.
Cognitive Bias
There is a powerful cognitive bias at play here: what might be called the “I see fine” bias. People equate vision health with visual performance. If they can read their phone, recognize faces, and move through the world without bumping into things, they assume all is well.
Dr. Sharoon Shitole, Ophthalmologist, Eye Surgeon, and Managing Director, Vencer Hospital in Pune, points out that many people do not visit an eye clinic unless they experience a noticeable defect in vision. “Preventive eye care simply does not occupy mental space in the way dental pain or chest discomfort does. This is compounded by low awareness. Many people are unaware that regular, comprehensive, dilated kkeye exams are the only reliable way to detect early-stage glaucoma.”
Vision tests alone (reading letters on a chart) are insufficient. Glaucoma does not reveal itself to superficial screening.
When Diagnosis Depends On Scarcity
Traditional glaucoma diagnosis is not a single test. It is a puzzle assembled from multiple pieces:
- Intraocular pressure measurements (often taken multiple times)
- Optic nerve examination
- Visual field testing
- Retinal nerve fibre layer scans
- Optical coherence tomography (OCT)
As Dr. Sandhya E S emphasizes, multiple eye pressure readings are mandatory, particularly because normal-tension glaucoma exists where eye pressure appears normal, yet nerve damage progresses. This complexity introduces delay. Diagnosis often depends on the availability of specialists, advanced equipment, and follow-up testing. In urban centres, this may be inconvenient. In semi-urban and rural India, it becomes a structural barrier.
Dr. Kalpa Negiloni, Head of Clinical Research at Remidio, highlights another critical issue: subjectivity. “For years, clinicians relied on manual assessment of the optic nerve’s cup-to-disc ratio. But human interpretation varies. Two experts can look at the same optic nerve and disagree.”
Now add one more variable: India has a shortage of glaucoma specialists. In a country with vast geography and uneven healthcare distribution, this means many patients never reach the right expert at the right time. The result is a diagnostic bottleneck.
AI Enters The Story
AI’s advantage is not that it replaces doctors, but that it removes friction from early detection. Dr. Bhasin notes that advanced AI-powered tools can analyze retinal abnormalities, optic nerve changes, and eye pressure patterns quickly and with high precision... before symptoms appear. AI-GS is a next-generation glaucoma screening system developed by researchers at Tohoku University in Japan. Then there are integrated platforms like the GenA Eye Suite by Oculogyx, which combine AI analysis of retinal photography, OCT scans, visual fields, and corneal maps. Instead of fragmented data interpreted across multiple visits, clinicians receive a consolidated, data-driven picture.
Dr. Sharoon Shitole explains that AI-powered tools can analyze minute abnormalities in retinal images, optic nerve structure, and visual field patterns that may be missed during routine examinations. Dr. Negiloni expands on this further. “Traditional screening relied heavily on intraocular pressure and manual optic nerve assessment; both limited and imperfect. AI systems like Medios HI Glaucoma AI instead analyze structural changes in the Retinal Nerve Fiber Layer and Optic Nerve Head. Using Class Activation Maps, AI highlights exactly which regions of the nerve appear suspicious. This does not obscure clinical judgement but rather strengthens it. Doctors can see, verify, and confidently refer patients earlier.
Solving the Access Problem
AI tools can be integrated into portable fundus cameras. This means specialist-level screening can be deployed in primary health centres, community camps, and rural clinics. Dr. Negiloni notes that this effectively brings glaucoma expertise to populations that would otherwise never encounter it. Cost, transportation, and time off work (major barriers identified by Dr. Sandhya E S) are reduced when screening comes closer to home.
The challenge now is not whether AI works. It is whether we integrate it into routine eye exams, public health programs, and awareness campaigns.
