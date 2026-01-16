ETV Bharat / health

Glaucoma Awareness Month 2026: Why Glaucoma Is Still Detected Too Late, And How AI Might Finally Change The Ending

January is Glaucoma Awareness Month, but glaucoma itself is famously unaware of calendars, campaigns, or human good intentions. It arrives without pain or warning. It does not announce itself with redness or sudden blindness. It is a disease that thrives on normalcy. People lose their sight not because they ignored obvious danger signals, but because everything felt fine. Vision seemed intact. By the time something felt wrong, the damage had already been done.

Glaucoma remains one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness worldwide. In India alone, an estimated 12 million people are affected. And yet, according to clinical estimates, nearly 90% of glaucoma cases in the community remain undiagnosed. To understand why glaucoma is detected too late, we must first understand how it behaves.

Dr. Purendra Bhasin, Surgeon, and Founder-Director, Ratan Jyoti Netralaya in Gwalior, says glaucoma develops without symptoms. “It is painless. It does not announce vision loss early. Most patients continue to 'see' well and therefore assume their eyes are healthy.”

Glaucoma typically affects peripheral vision first.

Says Dr. Sandhya E S, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Kanakapura, “Central vision remains intact for years, which means reading, driving, and daily tasks feel normal. The brain compensates for what the eyes are losing. By the time patients notice tunnel vision or difficulty navigating spaces, the optic nerve has already suffered significant, permanent damage.”

This slow, silent progression creates a dangerous psychological loop. Humans are wired to respond to discomfort. Pain prompts action. Symptoms trigger urgency. Glaucoma offers neither.

Cognitive Bias

There is a powerful cognitive bias at play here: what might be called the “I see fine” bias. People equate vision health with visual performance. If they can read their phone, recognize faces, and move through the world without bumping into things, they assume all is well.