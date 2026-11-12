Acidity Keeps Coming Back Despite Taking Medicines? It Could Be GERD
GERD occurs when the contents of your stomach regularly flow back up into your oesophagus, and cause irritation, says senior gastroenterologist Dr. Vijay Kumar HJ
Published : November 12, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
It is common to experience occasional acid reflux. However, if you experience consistent symptoms such as a burning feeling in the chest, a sour taste in the mouth or discomfort in the chest after eating despite taking medication, you could have Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).
Says Dr. Vijay Kumar HJ, Senior Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Interventional Endoscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, “GERD occurs when the contents of your stomach regularly flow back up into your oesophagus, causing irritation. Medication can be used to help manage symptoms but persistent symptoms of acidity suggest that the root cause is not being properly treated.”
Knowing why this is happening and knowing when to seek further investigation can help prevent complications from occurring in the long run.
Taking the wrong dose or not taking medication correctly
A common reason for persistent acidity is taking the wrong dose of medication. Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) work by reducing acid in the stomach and are therefore most effective when taken before meals. Usually they should be taken 30-60 minutes before breakfast.
Also read: The Most Dangerous “Acidity” of All, When Ovarian Cancer Hides As Indigestion
Dr. Vijay Kumar HJ says that if patients don’t take their medication regularly, stop taking them when their symptoms improve or take them at irregular times, this can reduce the effectiveness of the medication. Patients should always follow the advice given by their doctor.
Lifestyle factors
If lifestyle factors are not addressed alongside medication, it could leave you unable to manage GERD. Too much spicy, oily or fatty foods, caffeine, fizzy drinks and overeating could worsen your symptoms. Eating within 1-2 hours of going to bed, lying down after eating, smoking and excess alcohol can also increase your symptoms. To help reduce your symptoms, keep a healthy weight and do not eat 2-3 hours before going to sleep.
Also read: Exclusive Interview | Top Gastroenterologist Dr. Rakesh Kalapala Explains The Gut-Diabetes Link
Structural issues
Sometimes, persistent acid in the stomach can be linked to structural issues such as a hiatal hernia, which is when part of the stomach moves up through the diaphragm. This causes the lower esophageal sphincter (natural barrier) to become weak and this can cause reflux. Medication can help to improve symptoms but may not be addressing the root issue.
Also read: The Acid Reflux Epidemic: How India’s Late-Night Eating Culture Is Sending More People Into Surgery, Plus Simple Changes To Avoid This Fate
When should further investigations be done?
According to Dr. Vijay Kumar HJ, if symptoms are not improving with correct medication and lifestyle changes, your doctor may want to carry out further investigations. This can include an endoscopy to look at your upper gastrointestinal tract to see if there is any inflammation, ulcers or narrowing present. A 24-hour pH study may also be recommended to see how much acid is being refluxed. Oesophageal manometry can also be performed to look at the function of the muscles involved in swallowing.
Red flags to watch for
If you are having difficulty or pain when swallowing, losing weight without knowing why, persistent vomiting, vomiting blood, passing black stools or have anaemia, you should seek medical attention. If you have chest pains, seek urgent assessment especially if you are having shortness of breath, sweating or pain going down your arm/jaw which could be a sign of a cardiac issue. Persistent acidity should not automatically be treated by increasing medication. Identifying the underlying cause through appropriate clinical evaluation is important for effective, long-term management.
Also read: