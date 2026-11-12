ETV Bharat / health

Acidity Keeps Coming Back Despite Taking Medicines? It Could Be GERD

Eating within 1-2 hours of going to bed, or lying down soon after eating can worsen GERD symptoms ( Getty Images )

It is common to experience occasional acid reflux. However, if you experience consistent symptoms such as a burning feeling in the chest, a sour taste in the mouth or discomfort in the chest after eating despite taking medication, you could have Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).

Says Dr. Vijay Kumar HJ, Senior Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Interventional Endoscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, “GERD occurs when the contents of your stomach regularly flow back up into your oesophagus, causing irritation. Medication can be used to help manage symptoms but persistent symptoms of acidity suggest that the root cause is not being properly treated.”

Knowing why this is happening and knowing when to seek further investigation can help prevent complications from occurring in the long run.

GERD illustrated (ETV Bharat)

Taking the wrong dose or not taking medication correctly

A common reason for persistent acidity is taking the wrong dose of medication. Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) work by reducing acid in the stomach and are therefore most effective when taken before meals. Usually they should be taken 30-60 minutes before breakfast.

Dr. Vijay Kumar HJ says that if patients don’t take their medication regularly, stop taking them when their symptoms improve or take them at irregular times, this can reduce the effectiveness of the medication. Patients should always follow the advice given by their doctor.

Lifestyle factors

If lifestyle factors are not addressed alongside medication, it could leave you unable to manage GERD. Too much spicy, oily or fatty foods, caffeine, fizzy drinks and overeating could worsen your symptoms. Eating within 1-2 hours of going to bed, lying down after eating, smoking and excess alcohol can also increase your symptoms. To help reduce your symptoms, keep a healthy weight and do not eat 2-3 hours before going to sleep.