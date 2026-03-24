Genital TB And The Mystery Of Chronic Pelvic Pain | World Tuberculosis Day 2026
To understand why genital tuberculosis is so elusive, one has to look at how it begins, say medical experts.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST
Certain illnesses don't arrive dramatically. There is no cough or fever. Instead they persistent, misleading both patient and doctor into believing that what they are seeing is something else entirely.
Chronic pelvic pain is one such puzzle. It is one of the most common complaints in women’s health, and yet, paradoxically, one of the most difficult to explain. For years, it has been attributed to familiar diagnoses: endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, hormonal imbalance. They fit the symptoms. But what if, in a country like India (where tuberculosis is not rare but routine) there exists another, far less obvious explanation?
On World Tuberculosis Day 2026, the focus often turns to the lungs: the coughing, the infection, the public health burden. In the popular imagination, TB is a disease of the chest. But tuberculosis has always been more adaptable than that.
Dr. Arup Halder, Pulmonologist - CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI explains, “Genital tuberculosis is a form of extrapulmonary TB, a version of the disease that operates outside the lungs and, crucially, without the classic symptoms that typically trigger alarm.”
There is no cough. No obvious fever. No clear signal that something is wrong. Instead, there are fragments of symptoms:
- chronic pelvic pain
- irregular menstrual cycles
- infertility
- vaginal discharge
Each of these, on its own, is familiar. Together, they are misleading, because they point to conditions we already understand. So the real diagnosis remains hidden. Medicine relies heavily on pattern recognition. When a patient presents with a set of symptoms, doctors match those symptoms to known conditions. But it is also, occasionally, limiting.
As Dr. Tripti Dadhich, Additional Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur points out, “The symptoms of genital TB overlap almost perfectly with more common gynecological conditions. This means that it is often misdiagnosed, or worse, not diagnosed at all. Patients may spend years treating the wrong condition, while the actual cause continues to progress in the background.”
To understand why genital tuberculosis is so elusive, one has to look at how it begins.
According to Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, “The infection typically starts elsewhere (most often in the lungs) and then spreads through the bloodstream to the reproductive system. The disease does not announce this transition. The most commonly affected areas are the fallopian tubes, the endometrium (lining of the uterus) and occasionally, the ovaries. Once there, it begins to do what tuberculosis does: create inflammation, fibrosis, and adhesions. In simpler terms, it causes scarring.”
Impact On Fertility
Infertility is perhaps the most significant (and least discussed) aspect of genital TB because the damage it causes is not always immediate. It is gradual, often irreversible if not treated in time. As Dr. Halder notes, delayed diagnosis can lead to scarring of the fallopian tubes, damage to the uterine lining and long-term fertility issues. By the time the condition is identified, the impact may already be substantial.
This is what makes genital TB different from many other conditions. It does not just cause symptoms.
It alters outcomes.
The Challenge of Detection
If the symptoms are misleading and the progression is silent, how does one diagnose it? The answer lies not in a single test, but in a combination of approaches. Doctors may use:
- imaging studies
- laparoscopy
- microbiological testing
- endometrial biopsy
- molecular tests such as CBNAAT
These tools, when used together, can uncover what routine evaluations might miss. But there is a catch. None of these tests are typically ordered unless there is clinical suspicion.
In countries where TB is endemic, like India, the presence of tuberculosis is not unusual. What is unusual is the way it presents in cases like these. Genital TB challenges assumptions. It forces clinicians to ask a different question: What if this isn’t what it looks like? As Dr. Dadhich says, early suspicion is particularly important in women who have unexplained infertility, experience chronic pelvic pain or have a history of TB exposure. Without that suspicion, the diagnosis remains out of reach. Despite all its complexities, genital tuberculosis is not untreatable. With timely diagnosis, anti-tubercular therapy can control the infection and prevent further damage.
On World Tuberculosis Day 2026, let's consider chronic pelvic pain. Occasionally, hidden within it, is a diagnosis that does not fit the usual narrative.
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