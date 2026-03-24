ETV Bharat / health

Genital TB And The Mystery Of Chronic Pelvic Pain | World Tuberculosis Day 2026

Certain illnesses don't arrive dramatically. There is no cough or fever. Instead they persistent, misleading both patient and doctor into believing that what they are seeing is something else entirely.

Chronic pelvic pain is one such puzzle. It is one of the most common complaints in women’s health, and yet, paradoxically, one of the most difficult to explain. For years, it has been attributed to familiar diagnoses: endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, hormonal imbalance. They fit the symptoms. But what if, in a country like India (where tuberculosis is not rare but routine) there exists another, far less obvious explanation?

On World Tuberculosis Day 2026, the focus often turns to the lungs: the coughing, the infection, the public health burden. In the popular imagination, TB is a disease of the chest. But tuberculosis has always been more adaptable than that.

March 24 is World TB Day (Getty Images)

Dr. Arup Halder, Pulmonologist - CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI explains, “Genital tuberculosis is a form of extrapulmonary TB, a version of the disease that operates outside the lungs and, crucially, without the classic symptoms that typically trigger alarm.”

There is no cough. No obvious fever. No clear signal that something is wrong. Instead, there are fragments of symptoms:

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Each of these, on its own, is familiar. Together, they are misleading, because they point to conditions we already understand. So the real diagnosis remains hidden. Medicine relies heavily on pattern recognition. When a patient presents with a set of symptoms, doctors match those symptoms to known conditions. But it is also, occasionally, limiting.