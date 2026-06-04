ETV Bharat / health

Citizen-Funded Study Finds Generic Medicines Match Branded Quality In Every Single Test, While Costing Up To 14 Times Less

Do cheaper generic medicines work as well as expensive branded ones? It's a question that worries patients and even many doctors. A new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology, has the answer. One of the most comprehensive of its kind in India, it was funded not by a pharmaceutical company or government body, but by ordinary Indian citizens, through a not-for-profit group called MESH (Mission for Ethics and Science in Healthcare).

What Did The Researchers Do?

The researchers bought 131 medicine samples from shops across Kerala, covering 22 common drugs used for conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, infections, and allergies. They purchased them from seven types of outlets, ranging from government Jan Aushadhi stores to private branded pharmacies.

Then they sent everything to an accredited laboratory and tested each sample rigorously: Does it contain the right amount of the active ingredient? Does it dissolve properly in the body? Is it free of harmful impurities? Is it physically intact and properly made? The standard used was the Indian Pharmacopoeia 2022 (India's official rulebook for medicine quality).

What Did They Find?

Every single one of the 131 samples passed. It didn't matter whether the medicine was a cheap generic from a Jan Aushadhi government store or an expensive branded product from a private pharmacy, they all met the required quality standards.

The average drug content across all samples was 99.55% of the stated dose, which is nearly perfect. Dissolution rates (how quickly the drug releases into the body) averaged 92.9%, well above the minimum threshold. No sample showed unsafe levels of impurities. In short, quality was equal across the board.

Why Does Price Vary So Dramatically?

This is where the study gets particularly striking. On average, generic medicines were 48.6% cheaper than branded equivalents. But in some cases, the price gap was jaw-dropping. The most expensive branded product in any category cost 13.9 times more than the cheapest generic — and both were equally good.

Here are some real examples of what you could save every year by switching to a quality-tested generic (assuming one tablet a day):