Citizen-Funded Study Finds Generic Medicines Match Branded Quality In Every Single Test, While Costing Up To 14 Times Less
A new study from Kerala has confirmed what many doctors suspected but few patients believed: generic medicines work just as well as branded ones.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Do cheaper generic medicines work as well as expensive branded ones? It's a question that worries patients and even many doctors. A new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology, has the answer. One of the most comprehensive of its kind in India, it was funded not by a pharmaceutical company or government body, but by ordinary Indian citizens, through a not-for-profit group called MESH (Mission for Ethics and Science in Healthcare).
What Did The Researchers Do?
The researchers bought 131 medicine samples from shops across Kerala, covering 22 common drugs used for conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, infections, and allergies. They purchased them from seven types of outlets, ranging from government Jan Aushadhi stores to private branded pharmacies.
Then they sent everything to an accredited laboratory and tested each sample rigorously: Does it contain the right amount of the active ingredient? Does it dissolve properly in the body? Is it free of harmful impurities? Is it physically intact and properly made? The standard used was the Indian Pharmacopoeia 2022 (India's official rulebook for medicine quality).
What Did They Find?
Every single one of the 131 samples passed. It didn't matter whether the medicine was a cheap generic from a Jan Aushadhi government store or an expensive branded product from a private pharmacy, they all met the required quality standards.
The average drug content across all samples was 99.55% of the stated dose, which is nearly perfect. Dissolution rates (how quickly the drug releases into the body) averaged 92.9%, well above the minimum threshold. No sample showed unsafe levels of impurities. In short, quality was equal across the board.
Dear friends, as promised, the citizens funded generics vs. branded drugs project is now published after 4 months in peer review. It was hardwork, but worth the effort because all of you helped us realize this important work.— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) June 4, 2026
You can read the full detaild paper here:… pic.twitter.com/YkceFxZJyd
Why Does Price Vary So Dramatically?
This is where the study gets particularly striking. On average, generic medicines were 48.6% cheaper than branded equivalents. But in some cases, the price gap was jaw-dropping. The most expensive branded product in any category cost 13.9 times more than the cheapest generic — and both were equally good.
Here are some real examples of what you could save every year by switching to a quality-tested generic (assuming one tablet a day):
- UDCA (a liver medicine): Save up to ₹16,621 per year
- Rifaximin (an antibiotic): Save up to ₹10,147 per year
- Montelukast (for asthma): Save up to ₹6,110 per year
- Pantoprazole (for acidity): Save up to ₹5,696 per year
For patients managing chronic conditions who take these medicines every day for years, these are massive savings.
What About Government Stores?
The Jan Aushadhi programme is the central government's chain of generic medicine outlets. Jan Aushadhi centres came out looking very good. It was the cheapest source for 18 out of 22 medicines tested, and all 21 Jan Aushadhi samples passed every quality test.
The Kerala government's own supply program (KMSCL) provided three medicines — amlodipine, metformin, and thyroxine — completely free of cost through public health facilities. These also passed all tests.
Interestingly, one private outlet branded as a 'generic' pharmacy actually turned out to be among the most expensive sources in the study. So, the word 'generic' on a shop's signage doesn't always mean the cheapest price.
Why Does the Myth That 'Generics Are Inferior' Persist?
The study doesn't shy away from this question. Despite decades of evidence supporting generic equivalence globally, many doctors and patients still believe branded medicines are somehow safer or more effective. Such beliefs directly influence prescribing habits. When doctors write “dispense as written” on a prescription, patients end up paying far more for no measurable benefit.
The researchers point out that medicines in India account for roughly 62-69% of what families spend out-of-pocket on healthcare. When medication becomes unaffordable, people skip doses, split tablets, or simply stop treatment. That leads to worse health outcomes and, in the long run, higher costs for everyone.
Limitations of the Study
The researchers are honest about what their study can and can't tell us:
- It was limited to Kerala, which has a relatively strong pharmacy regulatory system; the results might differ in states with weaker oversight.
- The samples were bought at a single point in time, so quality consistency over different batches isn't confirmed.
- The study tested pharmaceutical quality in a lab setting, not bioequivalence in actual human bodies.
However, for most of the drugs tested, lab dissolution testing is widely accepted as predictive of real-world performance.
If you or someone in your family takes daily medicines for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, thyroid, or acidity, this study has a clear and evidence-backed message: switching to a quality-tested generic (especially from a Jan Aushadhi outlet) will almost certainly save you significant money every month, without any compromise in the quality of what you're taking.
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