ETV Bharat / health

Explained: What Are Gene Mutations, And How Changes In Our DNA Affect Our Health

Understanding gene mutations today is about navigating a future where medicine becomes increasingly personalized. Advances in genomics such as inexpensive sequencing and CRISPR-based editing have moved mutations from the realm of discovery into the domain of decision-making. Sometimes, a mutation causes a significant alteration to a protein's structure, preventing it from performing its intended function. This can lead to serious health issues, diseases, or disorders.

Our genes provide the instructions for linking together amino acids to form proteins. Therefore, a change in the DNA sequence caused by a mutation can directly alter the amino acid sequence. When the amino acid sequence changes: