Ground Report: Village In Gaya Full Of Hunchbacks Needing Sticks To Walk

Gaya: Ishwari Yadav, 55, can't walk without a stick. He has been using a stick since he was 40. Without the stick, he says he would stumble and fall.

This is Pokharia village in Barachatti block, 60 km from the district headquarters in Gaya. Here, large swathes of the village population is afflicted with a serious disease, which, villagers claim, has affected residents since at least the last 4-5 decades. While the state health department has yet to identify the cause of this mysterious ailment, they believe it's because the water in Pokharia is contaminated with high levels of fluoride.

When the ETV Bharat team reached Pokharia, they discovered 25-30 people of various ages in the village of roughly 500 people using walking sticks to stand or walk, with several others facing difficulties.

Now a hunchback due to the ailment, Ishwari Yadav said he had contracted the disease when he was 40 years old. "It started with my knees, and then slowly spread to my waist, spine, and then my neck. I can't walk without a stick. If I try, I fall. Without a stick, my knees can't bear the weight of my body," said Yadav.

Shyamdev Yadav, who lives nearby, says he had to stop working in his youth because of the disease. Since then, he feels he doesn't get the same respect at home as he used to when he earned a living. "I've become a hunchback since since I was 40 years old. Now a stick is my only support," he laments, adding that no medical team has ever visited his village to date.

Another victim, Ramlal Yadav, says even women of the village are suffering from the disease, and that only those who are financially well-off have managed to get treatment in Gaya and Patna.

Pokharia Is Not The First Village In Gaya