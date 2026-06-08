ETV Bharat / health

Gastrointestinal, Liver Disorders On The Rise In India, Say Doctors

Amaravati: Changing lifestyles are fuelling an alarming prevalence of gastrointestinal and liver diseases in the country, said doctors at a national-level medical education conference, ‘Gastro Update – 4th Edition’, in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Addressing the conference, Dr Chalapathi Rao Achanta, senior consultant gastroenterologist and chairman of the organising committee of the conference said, "Gastrointestinal and liver-related disorders are on the rise in the country. Academic discussions on complex cases not only enhance the diagnostic capabilities of doctors but also play a key role in providing better treatment to patients."

The ‘Gastro Update – 4th Edition' was organised jointly by the Institute of Liver and Gastro Sciences at KIMS Hospitals, Seethammadhara, the Association of Physicians of India (API), the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and the Vizag Gut Club.

Dr Rao noted that such conferences are extremely important for young doctors and discussion of complex cases help young doctors to learn valuable clinical insights. They also get an exposure to emerging technologies and treatment modalities in the field, he added.