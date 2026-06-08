Gastrointestinal, Liver Disorders On The Rise In India, Say Doctors
Leading gastroenterologists, students and healthcare professionals from across India discussed complex clinical cases of gastrointestinal and liver diseases at 'Gastro Update – 4th Edition' conference.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Amaravati: Changing lifestyles are fuelling an alarming prevalence of gastrointestinal and liver diseases in the country, said doctors at a national-level medical education conference, ‘Gastro Update – 4th Edition’, in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Addressing the conference, Dr Chalapathi Rao Achanta, senior consultant gastroenterologist and chairman of the organising committee of the conference said, "Gastrointestinal and liver-related disorders are on the rise in the country. Academic discussions on complex cases not only enhance the diagnostic capabilities of doctors but also play a key role in providing better treatment to patients."
The ‘Gastro Update – 4th Edition' was organised jointly by the Institute of Liver and Gastro Sciences at KIMS Hospitals, Seethammadhara, the Association of Physicians of India (API), the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and the Vizag Gut Club.
Dr Rao noted that such conferences are extremely important for young doctors and discussion of complex cases help young doctors to learn valuable clinical insights. They also get an exposure to emerging technologies and treatment modalities in the field, he added.
Leading gastroenterologists, physicians, postgraduate students, and healthcare professionals from New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, and Ahmedabad attended the conference to discuss complex clinical scenarios encountered in the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal and liver diseases.
Experts deliberated on several challenging topics, including dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing), treatment-resistant indigestion, recurrent jaundice, chronic diarrhea, liver cancers, complex gastroesophageal reflux disease, recurrent perianal fistula, severe pancreatitis, and recurrent gastrointestinal bleeding.
Interactive case-based sessions centred on real patient cases emerged as a major highlight of the conference. National and regional experts jointly analysed the cases and provided valuable insights into modern diagnostic approaches and treatment strategies.
Dr Abhinay, CEO of KIMS Group of Hospitals, and Dr Nagesh, regional CEO expressed their gratitude to the faculty members, delegates, and partner organisations for their contribution to the success of the conference. They said that the overwhelming response received for the conference once again demonstrated that Visakhapatnam is emerging as a key centre for medical education, research and advanced training in the fields of gastroenterology and hepatology.
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