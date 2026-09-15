Ganpati Nights Are Getting Longer, Learn What Sleep Deprivation Does To Your Body
Try to keep your sleep and wake times reasonably regular, even during the festivities, say doctors.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
During Ganpati celebrations, you start the evening with, “I’ll just go for a little while.” Then there is the aarti. Someone you know arrives. There is food, conversation and music. Suddenly, it is 2 am. One late night is usually not a disaster. The problem starts when one late night becomes three, and three becomes 10.
“During Ganpati festivities, late-night celebrations and social gatherings can easily disrupt our normal sleep schedule,” says Dr. Siva Prasad Gongala Reddy, Internal Medicine Specialist and Diabetologist, Apollo Clinic, Kondapur, Hyderabad.
Your Body Knows When You Have Not Slept Enough
The first casualty is usually energy. You wake up tired, spend the day yawning and discover that even simple work requires considerably more effort than it normally would. Poor sleep can leave you feeling sluggish and can make it harder to concentrate on work or studies. Dr. Reddy says that you may also experience headaches, body aches, heavy or puffy eyes and a general feeling that your brain has decided to operate on low battery. Your appetite can change too. Sleep deprivation may leave you feeling hungrier or craving food more often.
You may become more irritable or short-tempered. In other words, that argument about something completely insignificant at breakfast may have less to do with breakfast and more to do with the fact that you went to bed at 3 am.
The Problem Is Not Just Feeling Sleepy
Lack of sleep can also affect reaction time and decision-making. This matters particularly if you are driving or operating machinery. Being awake does not necessarily mean being fully alert. Dr. Reddy says people experiencing sleep deprivation may notice reduced concentration, tiredness and lower energy during the day. So if the previous night's celebrations ended very late, driving home the next morning when you are exhausted may not be the smartest way to continue the festivities.
Dr. Sachin Trivedi, Medical Oncologist, HCG Cancer Hospital, Mumbai, says, “There is no clear evidence of a direct link between sleep deprivation and cancer. However, chronic sleep deprivation can increase stress hormone levels and compromise immune function, which may potentially contribute to cancer risk.”
The key word here is chronic. A few late Ganpati nights are not the same thing as years of consistently poor sleep.
Tips To Celebrate Ganeshotsav And Sleep Properly
Yes. The two are not enemies. Doctors recommend the following:
- Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep, whenever possible.
- Try to keep your sleep and wake times reasonably regular, even during the festivities.
- Make the bedroom dark and quiet and avoid excessive screen use immediately before bed.
- If you are exhausted the next day, a short daytime nap can help. Just don't let the nap become a replacement for proper night-time sleep.
If staying out late is unavoidable, Dr. Trivedi recommends balancing the following day with adequate rest, enough water and regular meals because Ganpati is supposed to leave you with good memories, not a week-long relationship with your alarm clock's snooze button.
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