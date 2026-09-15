ETV Bharat / health

Ganpati Nights Are Getting Longer, Learn What Sleep Deprivation Does To Your Body

During Ganpati celebrations, you start the evening with, “I’ll just go for a little while.” Then there is the aarti. Someone you know arrives. There is food, conversation and music. Suddenly, it is 2 am. One late night is usually not a disaster. The problem starts when one late night becomes three, and three becomes 10.

“During Ganpati festivities, late-night celebrations and social gatherings can easily disrupt our normal sleep schedule,” says Dr. Siva Prasad Gongala Reddy, Internal Medicine Specialist and Diabetologist, Apollo Clinic, Kondapur, Hyderabad.

Your Body Knows When You Have Not Slept Enough

The first casualty is usually energy. You wake up tired, spend the day yawning and discover that even simple work requires considerably more effort than it normally would. Poor sleep can leave you feeling sluggish and can make it harder to concentrate on work or studies. Dr. Reddy says that you may also experience headaches, body aches, heavy or puffy eyes and a general feeling that your brain has decided to operate on low battery. Your appetite can change too. Sleep deprivation may leave you feeling hungrier or craving food more often.

You may become more irritable or short-tempered. In other words, that argument about something completely insignificant at breakfast may have less to do with breakfast and more to do with the fact that you went to bed at 3 am.