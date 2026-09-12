ETV Bharat / health

Ganesh Puja 2026: Overindulgence In Modaks And Mithais Can Upset Your Stomach, Follow Gastro's Tips For Prevention

Mad over modaks? Here's how to treat yourself this Ganeshotsav without the indigestion ( Getty Images )

Says Dr. Vishal Seth, Gastroenterologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital in Pune, “Modaks, laddoos, puran poli, and other festive treats are an important part of the celebrations. However, eating too many sweets over several days can give a tough time to your digestive system, cause acidity, bloating, heaviness, and stomach discomfort.”

The coming 10 days are anticipated for celebrations, family gatherings and, of course, enjoying traditional sweets. People tend to attend gatherings, visit family and friends for Ganesh Darshan. Moreover, many tend to compromise their diet and indulge in sweets, assuming they will refocus on their eating habits later.

Ganeshotsav is a time when people indulge in modak, laddoo, puran poli, rasmalai, gulab jamun and other mithais but everyone should be cautious of sweets. Overeating festive sweets can increase the risk of acidity, bloating and digestive discomfort. Hence, it is essential to avoid sweets or practice portion control: allow for only one sweet a day.

During festivals, people often eat sweets at home, at relatives’ houses and while visiting pandals. So, the total amount consumed can be much higher than they realise. Most traditional sweets contain sugar and fat, and eating large quantities can take a toll on the digestive system and leave you feeling heavy or bloated.

For some people, excess food can also worsen acidity, heartburn, or reflux. Even complaints such as gas problems and indigestion are common among people. Says Dr. Seth, “Ideally, it is better to avoid sweets. However, if you are unable to do so, then moderation is key. Practice portion control so eat only one modak or any other mithai in a day, and try to eat slowly. Don't have back-to-back heavy meals; they can put extra load on the digestive system.”

When sweets are combined with fried snacks and heavy meals, the digestive load is higher. People who already struggle due to acidity or acid reflux may notice more burning, sour belching, or discomfort after overeating. Moreover, another common problem during Ganeshotsav is irregular meal timing. People may skip a regular meal because they know they will be eating at a family gathering later. This can result in eating very large portions once food is available. Eating late at night after several sweets and snacks during the day can also worsen reflux symptoms in some people.

Keep These Tips In Mind During Ganeshotsav

To prevent digestive health problems:

Practice portion control when it comes to sweets and fried foods Drink 2-3 litres of water Follow proper meal timings Exercise daily for 45 minutes Don’t lie down immediately after meals Keep moving throughout the day Avoid heavy meals Consume probiotics Give up sodas and colas

If you frequently experience severe acidity, persistent abdominal pain, vomiting, difficulty swallowing, or unexplained weight loss, don’t blame festive eating; consult a gastroenterologist instead.