ETV Bharat / health

A Dietician's Guide For Diabetics To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Mindfully

During Ganesh Chaturthi, portion control can become difficult. One modak at home. Another one when visiting relatives. A third because your aunt made them herself, and then someone brings a box from a famous sweet shop because, apparently, the first three modaks were merely an introduction. This is how festive eating works. If you have diabetes and choose to eat a modak, keeping the portion small is important. More importantly, try not to combine it with several other sweets and sugary drinks during the same meal.

As Umashakthy explains, “The better way to think about festive eating is to consider how much you are eating, when you are eating it and what the rest of your meal looks like.” So instead of thinking, “Modak is forbidden,” think, “How can I enjoy this sensibly?” If you choose to have one, eat it mindfully. Sit down. Take your time. Savour it. Don't eat it while simultaneously answering WhatsApp messages and talking to three relatives. Food deserves attention.

The short answer is: yes, a person with diabetes may be able to enjoy a modak, provided it fits into their individual meal plan and is eaten in moderation. A traditional modak is a festive sweet and, like most sweets, contains carbohydrates and sugar that can affect blood glucose levels. But completely banning every food you enjoy isn't always the most practical approach, particularly during festivals.

This is precisely where mindful eating can help. According to dietician Umashakthy, Assistant Manager and Diabetes Educator at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre in Chennai, “Having diabetes does not necessarily mean giving up every festive food you enjoy. It is to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi intelligently.”

For someone living with diabetes, this can create an awkward situation. You are standing in front of a plate of modaks while your brain conducts an emergency meeting: Should I eat one? Will my blood sugar shoot up? Maybe I'll have half. Actually, one full modak can't hurt.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of devotion, family, music, flowers, prayers... and food. There are festive snacks appearing in the kitchen. Relatives arrive carrying boxes of sweets. Someone's neighbour sends over a plate of homemade delicacies. Then, of course, there is the main celebrity of the food department: the modak. Freshly made and beautifully shaped.

One useful way to approach a festive meal is to make sure your plate contains more than carbohydrates. Include plenty of vegetables, protein and fibre alongside your meal. Protein sources could include dal, sprouts or tofu for vegetarians. Vegetables can add volume and fibre without making the meal entirely dependent on rice, sweets or other carbohydrate-rich foods.

Think of the modak as one part of the celebration, rather than the main course, dessert, encore and closing ceremony. This balance can make it easier to enjoy festive foods without letting the entire day's eating pattern become a carbohydrate-heavy affair.

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There is another option for families who enjoy experimenting in the kitchen: modify the traditional recipe. Depending on the recipe, refined ingredients can be replaced with millets or whole grains. Nuts and seeds can also be incorporated to add texture and healthy fats.

There is one important catch, however. A modak wearing a healthier ingredient label is still a modak. In other words, replacing one ingredient does not magically turn it into a food that can be eaten without limits. As dietician Umashakthy points out, even homemade or modified modaks need to be eaten in moderation because their overall carb and calorie content still matters. So, don't eat six millet modaks and then announce, “But they're healthy.” Your blood glucose meter may not appreciate the joke.

Be Careful With Liquid Calories

Sweets aren't the only thing to watch during the festive season. Sugary drinks can add a significant amount of sugar to your day. Festival gatherings often come with sweetened beverages, packaged drinks and desserts. When these are combined with a carbohydrate-heavy meal and sweets, the total load can add up quickly. Water is the simplest choice. If you're at a family gathering and everyone is drinking something festive, you can still participate without turning every drink into a sugar delivery system. The festival will continue even if your glass contains water.

Move After The Meal

Ganesh Chaturthi isn't exactly a festival where you have to sit in one place all day. There are prayers, preparations, visits, errands and plenty of reasons to get up and move around. Other than that, a walk after a meal can be a simple way to stay active. Even small amounts of movement throughout the day are better than spending the entire afternoon sitting on the sofa while someone keeps offering you another plate of sweets. Of course, the amount and type of activity appropriate for you depends on your health and diabetes management plan.

Don't Change Your Medication

Festivals can disrupt normal routines. Meal timings and sleep schedules change. You may be travelling or attending several family gatherings in a day. But diabetes medication and insulin should not be adjusted simply because you plan to eat differently during the festival. If your routine is going to change significantly, speak to your doctor or diabetes care team about how best to manage it. A festival is not the time for experimental medicine.

Diabetes does not mean you have to stand in a corner watching everyone else eat. Nor does mindful eating mean sitting beside the modak plate and giving yourself a motivational speech about resisting temptation. It means making sensible choices.