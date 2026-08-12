ETV Bharat / health

FSSAI Proposes Stricter Thresholds For Fat, Sugar And Salt Content In Foods Sold In Schools

FSSAI is drawing on the ICMR Dietary Guidelines for Indians published in 2024 ( Getty Images )

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed quantitative thresholds to classify food products as high in added fat, added sugar or sodium to tighten norms governing foods sold to children in schools. In a draft notification published in the Gazette of India, the food regulator proposed amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and Balanced Diets for Children in School) Regulations, 2020.

The draft seeks to introduce a new regulation setting benchmarks for identifying foods high in added fat, sugar or salt, drawing on the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Dietary Guidelines for Indians-2024.