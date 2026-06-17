ETV Bharat / health

Food Regulators Are Taking A Closer Look At Old And Rusted Cutting Tools

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued a nationwide advisory this week directing food businesses to immediately replace rusted, chipped, corroded, painted, or otherwise damaged knives and cutting equipment used in food preparation and processing. The advisory reinforces provisions that already exist under the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011. Yet inspections have revealed that many food establishments continue to use worn-out knives, blades, and other food-contact equipment long after they should have been retired.

How a Damaged Knife Becomes A Food Safety Threat

The modern food industry is built around controlling risk. Every surface, container, and tool that comes into contact with food represents a potential point of failure. A damaged knife creates several of those failures at once:

The most visible risk is physical contamination. Small fragments of metal, peeling paint, or broken blade particles can separate from damaged equipment and end up in food.

Then comes chemical contamination. When metal corrodes, rust forms. Protective coatings degrade. Paint chips away. Over time, these materials can introduce unwanted substances into the food preparation environment.

Then there is microbiological contamination. Bacteria thrive in places that are difficult to clean and easy to overlook. Cracks in a blade, corroded surfaces, chipped edges, and rusted crevices create exactly those conditions. Even thorough washing may fail to remove microorganisms hiding in microscopic imperfections.

Why the Risk Extends Beyond the Kitchen