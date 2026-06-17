Food Regulators Are Taking A Closer Look At Old And Rusted Cutting Tools
Rather than waiting for reports of contamination, injury, or illness, FSSAI is targeting a known vulnerability in food preparation environments.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued a nationwide advisory this week directing food businesses to immediately replace rusted, chipped, corroded, painted, or otherwise damaged knives and cutting equipment used in food preparation and processing. The advisory reinforces provisions that already exist under the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011. Yet inspections have revealed that many food establishments continue to use worn-out knives, blades, and other food-contact equipment long after they should have been retired.
How a Damaged Knife Becomes A Food Safety Threat
The modern food industry is built around controlling risk. Every surface, container, and tool that comes into contact with food represents a potential point of failure. A damaged knife creates several of those failures at once:
The most visible risk is physical contamination. Small fragments of metal, peeling paint, or broken blade particles can separate from damaged equipment and end up in food.
Then comes chemical contamination. When metal corrodes, rust forms. Protective coatings degrade. Paint chips away. Over time, these materials can introduce unwanted substances into the food preparation environment.
Then there is microbiological contamination. Bacteria thrive in places that are difficult to clean and easy to overlook. Cracks in a blade, corroded surfaces, chipped edges, and rusted crevices create exactly those conditions. Even thorough washing may fail to remove microorganisms hiding in microscopic imperfections.
Why the Risk Extends Beyond the Kitchen
The consequences of contaminated food are well understood. Foodborne illnesses can cause symptoms ranging from stomach cramps, diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever to more serious infections. The risks are particularly high for children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.
Damaged cutting equipment can also contribute to cross-contamination. A knife used on raw ingredients may transfer harmful microorganisms to ready-to-eat foods if sanitation standards are not maintained. When the blade itself contains cracks or corrosion, effective disinfection becomes even more difficult.
What FSSAI Calls For
The regulator's advisory requires:
- Restaurants, hotels, cloud kitchens, bakeries, catering services, food processing units, packaging facilities, and other food businesses must ensure that cutting tools meet prescribed hygiene standards.
- That means replacing rusted, chipped, corroded, or damaged knives immediately. It also means using food-grade, corrosion-resistant equipment and maintaining regular cleaning, sanitization, and sterilization procedures.
- Knives with broken edges, cracks, peeling paint, or visible deterioration are no longer acceptable.
- Worn-out equipment must be disposed of rather than kept in circulation.
The agency has also instructed state food safety commissioners, regional directors, and local food safety officers to strengthen inspections. Businesses found using non-compliant equipment may face action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Source:
https://www.fssai.gov.in/upload/advisories/2026/06/6a2f98cc9e03dAdvisory_Dated_15thJune2026.pdf
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