ETV Bharat / health

FSSAI To Roll Out Front-of-pack Red Warning On Food & Beverages High On Sugar, Salt Or Fat

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed to roll out a front-of-pack red warning label for processed food items and beverages that are high in sugar, salt, or fat content so that consumers can make an informed choice. “The warning label shall indicate the applicable declaration, such as 'HIGH FAT', 'HIGH SUGAR', 'HIGH SALT' and/or 'HIGHLY SWEETENED BEVERAGE' ... to enable consumers to readily identify products high in the specified nutrients,” according to report that cited an FSSAI filing in the Surpreme Court.

The submission was made in the Supreme Court as it is hearing petitions from health activists calling for the introduction of warning labels on the lines of Western countries. The Supreme Court had told the FSSAI at a hearing earlier this month to expedite the introduction of these labels. Big Food companies such as Nestle, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola have been opposing the move as it is expected to hit sales.

The Supreme Court had pulled up the FSSAI during the last hearing over prolonged delays in implementing mandatory packaged food warning labels. Hearing a public interest litigation, the bench emphasised that transparent nutritional disclosures are crucial to protect citizens, especially young children, from the risk of diseases such as obesity.