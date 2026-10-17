ETV Bharat / health

FSSAI Proposes Ban On Addition Of Sucrose And Fructose In Infant Food Products

Representational image ( File photo )

New Delhi: In a step towards strengthening nutritional safeguards for infants, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has published a draft amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, proposing to prohibit the addition of sucrose and fructose in food products intended for infants up to six months of age.

The draft Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Amendment Regulations, 2026, published in the Gazette of India on 16 October 2026, seek to further strengthen the existing regulatory framework by ensuring that infant nutrition products are formulated in accordance with age-appropriate nutritional requirements, with particular emphasis on minimising exposure to added sugars during the earliest stages of life.

The existing regulations prescribe comprehensive nutritional composition, quality and safety standards for various categories of infant nutrition products intended for children from birth up to 24 months of age. Under the current provisions, lactose and glucose polymers are the preferred sources of carbohydrates, while sucrose and fructose may be added only when required as a carbohydrate source, subject to prescribed limits. Building upon these provisions, the draft amendment proposes a specific restriction on the addition of sucrose and fructose in products intended for infants up to six months of age. The proposed provision states that "sucrose and fructose shall not be added in the products intended for infants up to the age of 6 months".