ETV Bharat / health

FSSAI Issues Dr Reddy's, Nestle, Netmeds Over Misleading Protein Claims

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday issued notices to Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science, Tirupati Wellness, Flipkart, Amazon and Netmeds for selling health supplement products with misleading claims.

In a post on X, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the companies have been directed to explain why action should not be taken against them. The regulator further said the claims printed on the pack regarding muscle strength, immunity support and energy metabolism were found to be presented in a way that could mislead consumers about the health benefit of the product.

FSSAI said that the notices have been issued to Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science, Tirupati Wellness Pvt Ltd, Flipkart India, Amazon Seller Services and Netmeds Healthcare regarding non-compliant advertising and claims for product "CELEVIDA GLP+" on e-commerce platforms. Elaborating, the regulator said "the product was found to be advertised as 'high protein support for lean muscle preservation during GLP-1/GIP therapies', with claims associating its consumption with GLP-1/GIP therapies and preservation of lean muscle." Such claims were found to imply suitability for a specific physiological condition, it added.