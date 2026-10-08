FSSAI Issues Dr Reddy's, Nestle, Netmeds Over Misleading Protein Claims
FSSAI said that the notices have been issued regarding non-compliant advertising and claims for product "CELEVIDA GLP+" on e-commerce platforms.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 10:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday issued notices to Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science, Tirupati Wellness, Flipkart, Amazon and Netmeds for selling health supplement products with misleading claims.
In a post on X, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the companies have been directed to explain why action should not be taken against them. The regulator further said the claims printed on the pack regarding muscle strength, immunity support and energy metabolism were found to be presented in a way that could mislead consumers about the health benefit of the product.
FSSAI said that the notices have been issued to Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science, Tirupati Wellness Pvt Ltd, Flipkart India, Amazon Seller Services and Netmeds Healthcare regarding non-compliant advertising and claims for product "CELEVIDA GLP+" on e-commerce platforms.
FSSAI takes action against M/s Dr. Reddy’s and Nestle Health Science Limited, M/s Nex International and M/s Shreyash Retail Pvt. Ltd. for non-compliant advertising and misleading claims, sale of unsafe food, and sale of expired/rotten food products, respectively. #FSSAINotice https://t.co/mXgu6vbcVJ— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) October 8, 2026
Elaborating, the regulator said "the product was found to be advertised as 'high protein support for lean muscle preservation during GLP-1/GIP therapies', with claims associating its consumption with GLP-1/GIP therapies and preservation of lean muscle." Such claims were found to imply suitability for a specific physiological condition, it added.
The brand name 'Celevida GLP+', along with the GLP-1/GIP therapy-related claims, was found to create a misleading association between the product and such therapies, it added. Claims such as 'Helps Maintain Lean Muscle', 'support muscle strength' and 'preserve lean mass' were found to imply that the product might help mitigate loss of lean body mass during weight loss and GLP-1/GIP therapy, the regulator said.
FSSAI said that the product has been marketed as a complete nutrition product. The representation 'imported from Europe for purity' was found to be misleading. In the last six months, FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators and e-commerce companies.
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