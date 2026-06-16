ETV Bharat / health

FSSAI Cracks Down On Stapler Pins In Food Packaging After Safety Concerns, Here's Consumers Need To Know About The Ban

Food safety breakthroughs are not always dramatic. Sometimes they begin with something as ordinary as a stapler pin. That is the logic behind a recent directive from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which has instructed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to immediately stop using metallic pins, staple pins, wires, and similar materials in food products and food packaging.

At first glance, the decision may seem obvious. Yet the fact that the regulator had to issue such a directive highlights how commonplace the practice had become across food businesses. From cake boxes and sweet boxes to snack pouches, takeaway parcels, and bakery products, stapler pins have long served as a quick and inexpensive way to seal packaging. The problem is that they were never designed to be part of the food chain.

The directive follows multiple reports of metallic pins being discovered inside cakes and food packages. While such incidents may appear isolated, they expose a larger issue: even a tiny foreign object can create disproportionately large health risks. According to FSSAI, the presence of metallic pins in food packaging can lead to physical injury, choking hazards, internal damage, and other serious health consequences.

The risks become clearer when viewed through a medical lens.

Dr. Saloni Rajyaguru, ENT Specialist at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, describes the ban as a welcome move that prioritizes consumer safety. “If a stapler pin accidentally mixes with food and is swallowed, it can cause cuts in the mouth, throat, or even internal injuries,” she explains. “Pins can also create choking hazards, particularly in children.”

The danger does not end there. A small metal pin can become lodged in the food pipe, causing painful lacerations and requiring emergency medical intervention. In rare but potentially life-threatening situations, it may enter the windpipe and obstruct breathing. Dr. Rajyaguru notes that rust and contamination present additional concerns. “Pins may carry rust or germs, increasing the risk of infection. It can cause laceration injury or stuck in food pipe. It can accidentally go into windpipe and stuck there causing life threatening damage. Rust can lead to a tetanus infection in the body,” she says.