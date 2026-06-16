FSSAI Cracks Down On Stapler Pins In Food Packaging After Safety Concerns, Here's Consumers Need To Know About The Ban
By eliminating stapler pins from food packaging, FSSAI is addressing a small but meaningful vulnerability in the system.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST|
Updated : June 16, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Food safety breakthroughs are not always dramatic. Sometimes they begin with something as ordinary as a stapler pin. That is the logic behind a recent directive from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which has instructed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to immediately stop using metallic pins, staple pins, wires, and similar materials in food products and food packaging.
At first glance, the decision may seem obvious. Yet the fact that the regulator had to issue such a directive highlights how commonplace the practice had become across food businesses. From cake boxes and sweet boxes to snack pouches, takeaway parcels, and bakery products, stapler pins have long served as a quick and inexpensive way to seal packaging. The problem is that they were never designed to be part of the food chain.
The directive follows multiple reports of metallic pins being discovered inside cakes and food packages. While such incidents may appear isolated, they expose a larger issue: even a tiny foreign object can create disproportionately large health risks. According to FSSAI, the presence of metallic pins in food packaging can lead to physical injury, choking hazards, internal damage, and other serious health consequences.
The risks become clearer when viewed through a medical lens.
Dr. Saloni Rajyaguru, ENT Specialist at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, describes the ban as a welcome move that prioritizes consumer safety. “If a stapler pin accidentally mixes with food and is swallowed, it can cause cuts in the mouth, throat, or even internal injuries,” she explains. “Pins can also create choking hazards, particularly in children.”
The danger does not end there. A small metal pin can become lodged in the food pipe, causing painful lacerations and requiring emergency medical intervention. In rare but potentially life-threatening situations, it may enter the windpipe and obstruct breathing. Dr. Rajyaguru notes that rust and contamination present additional concerns. “Pins may carry rust or germs, increasing the risk of infection. It can cause laceration injury or stuck in food pipe. It can accidentally go into windpipe and stuck there causing life threatening damage. Rust can lead to a tetanus infection in the body,” she says.
The challenge with these incidents is that they are largely preventable. Food safety experts often talk about risk reduction rather than risk elimination. The goal is to remove unnecessary hazards whenever safer alternatives exist. In this case, FSSAI believes they do.
Instead of metallic fasteners, the regulator recommends food-grade adhesive tapes, tamper-evident seals, heat-sealing systems, and other approved food-contact packaging materials. These alternatives offer several advantages. Heat-sealed packages create a secure closure without introducing foreign objects. Tamper-evident seals provide visible proof if packaging has been opened or altered. Food-grade adhesives are specifically designed for food-contact environments and reduce the risk of accidental contamination.
The agency has made it clear that non-compliance may invite penal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations. For food businesses, this transforms what was once a packaging choice into a regulatory requirement. When it comes to food safety, even the smallest details matter.
If a food company does not comply with the ban:
If a food company or business does not comply with this directive, it may face:
- A fine
- Confiscation of license
- Strict actions under the Act.
What to do if you find a dangerous item in food:
- Keep the item and packaging safely for proof.
- Take photos and videos.
- Inform the company or shopkeeper about it.
- File a complaint with FSSAI
Register a complaint through the Food Safety Connect app or on FSSAI's online complaint portal. Provide info such as the food product's name, name of the company, and batch number. Upload photos of the packet, bill, and the metal item. You can then track the status of the complaint online.
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