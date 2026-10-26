ETV Bharat / health

Fruits And Vegetables Outperform Medication For Treating Metabolic Acidosis In Chronic Kidney Disease

Representational image ( IANS Photo )

In people with chronic kidney disease (CKD), oral sodium bicarbonate is a standard treatment for metabolic acidosis (too much acid buildup in the body), but results from a recent clinical trial indicate that dietary acid reduction with base producing fruits and vegetables may be a better option.

The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2026. In the trial, 108 adults with stage 3 CKD and metabolic acidosis were randomized to receive fruits and vegetables (to reduce dietary acid by half), oral sodium bicarbonate (also to reduce dietary acid by half), or usual care (36 patients in each group). Participants were followed annually for 10 years.