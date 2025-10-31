ETV Bharat / health

From Heart To Neuro: Hubballi's KMC&RI Becomes Lifeline For Thousands In North Karnataka

Hubballi: The Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMC&RI) has been setting new records in the number of surgeries performed every year. According to data from KMC&RI, the hospital has witnessed a consistent rise in the number of surgeries over the last few years. In 2022, a total of 64,062 surgeries were performed, which increased to 75,013 in 2023.

The following year, 2024, saw a record-breaking 1,00,912 surgeries. From January to September 2025 alone, the hospital has already conducted 75,227 surgeries, and the numbers are expected to climb further by December. Out of these, 15,382 were major operations while 59,845 were day-care surgeries. On average, 252 surgeries are carried out every day across different departments including general surgery (3,791), ENT (3,810), orthopedics (1,637), obstetrics and gynecology (1,633), ophthalmology (540), neurosurgery (694), urology (9,553), plastic surgery (459), surgical gastroenterology (332), pediatric surgery (779), and surgical oncology (538).

Patients from seven to eight districts of North Karnataka, including those from Dharwad and surrounding areas, come here for treatment.

KMC&RI provides several critical facilities free of cost, including radiotherapy —one of the few hospitals in North Karnataka to do so. The institution has also performed a large number of angiographies and angioplasties this year.