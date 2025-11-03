ETV Bharat / health

Free DBS Procedure At NIMS Hyderabad Restores Hope For Patients

Hyderabad: The parents of a young man, born deaf and mute and suffering from severe involuntary movements in his hands and legs, found hope at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). Doctors at the institute diagnosed his condition and restored control over his movements through a complex procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS).

Earlier, the family had knocked on many doors in search of treatment, but to no avail, as private hospitals quoted surgery costs running into several lakhs of rupees.

At NIMS, around 130 patients have undergone DBS treatment over the past year. While private hospitals charge nearly Rs 25 lakh for this procedure, NIMS provides it free of cost under the Aarogyasri and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund schemes.

NIMS doctors said that more than 100 patients were treated under these schemes, while those not covered were offered the treatment at minimal expense compared to corporate hospitals.

They added that DBS has proven highly effective in helping patients overcome severe movement disorders and neurological conditions, restoring both dignity and independence to their lives.