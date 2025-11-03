Free DBS Procedure At NIMS Hyderabad Restores Hope For Patients
Free Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery at NIMS helps patients with severe movement and neurological disorders regain control and independence.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: The parents of a young man, born deaf and mute and suffering from severe involuntary movements in his hands and legs, found hope at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). Doctors at the institute diagnosed his condition and restored control over his movements through a complex procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS).
Earlier, the family had knocked on many doors in search of treatment, but to no avail, as private hospitals quoted surgery costs running into several lakhs of rupees.
At NIMS, around 130 patients have undergone DBS treatment over the past year. While private hospitals charge nearly Rs 25 lakh for this procedure, NIMS provides it free of cost under the Aarogyasri and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund schemes.
NIMS doctors said that more than 100 patients were treated under these schemes, while those not covered were offered the treatment at minimal expense compared to corporate hospitals.
They added that DBS has proven highly effective in helping patients overcome severe movement disorders and neurological conditions, restoring both dignity and independence to their lives.
More about DBS
Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is an advanced neurosurgical procedure that helps treat neurological and movement disorders. In this treatment, a small device with electrodes is implanted in specific areas of the brain. These electrodes are connected through wires to a battery-operated device that is placed under the skin.
The system delivers controlled electrical impulses to targeted brain regions, helping regulate abnormal brain activity. The impulses are programmed externally, allowing doctors to fine-tune the settings as needed.
The result is a significant reduction in tremors, stiffness, and involuntary movements, enabling patients to regain control over their bodies and perform daily activities independently.
DBS is primarily used to treat conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, dystonia, tremors, and certain psychiatric disorders like severe depression. The treatment can dramatically improve the quality of life for patients who have not responded well to medications.
