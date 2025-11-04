ETV Bharat / health

List Of Foods You Should Avoid If You Suffer From Anxiety; Here Are Calming Alternatives That Can Help Manage It Naturally?

While certain foods can calm your nerves and stabilise mood, others can quietly fuel anxiety, irritability, and restlessness (Representational Image) ( Getty Images )

The age old phrase 'you become what you eat' is relevant now more than ever. What you eat doesn't just affect your body but it influences your mind too. While certain foods can calm your nerves and stabilise mood, others can quietly fuel anxiety, irritability, and restlessness. Mental health professionals note that anxiety is a physical condition which begins inside our bodily systems. For instance, the human body experiences unintended stress responses when consuming particular foods that disrupt sleep patterns and activate the nervous system. "The natural world provides fundamental plant-based foods which help regulate the nervous system while supporting energy stability and emotional balance," says Lifestyle Coach Nidhi Nahata while speaking to ETV Bharat. Here’s a look at everyday foods that may trigger anxiety, and some natural, calming alternatives that can help restore balance to your mind and body. Foods That Fuel Anxiety: Drinking coffee and black tea leads to increased cortisol production which results in nervousness and racing thoughts.

Consuming white bread and pancakes and pastries made from refined carbohydrates and sugars causes blood sugar levels to fluctuate.

Milk products contain hormones which produce minimal effects on mood control and digestive system operation.

The consumption of processed foods disrupts the gut microbiome which results in communication breakdowns between the brain and the gut. Why They Affect Anxiety: The body shows increased levels of cortisol and stress hormones.

Blood sugar level changes lead to mood swings and decreased energy levels in the body.

The nervous system and mood regulation become unstable because of disrupted gut-brain communication.