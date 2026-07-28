Love Street Food In Monsoon? Here Are The Foods You Should Avoid To Stay Healthy
If you don't want a bout of food poisoning, cholera, diarrhoea or typhoid this season, here's what experts recommend, reports Hemalatha P.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Rain has a magical way of making us hungry. The moment the first showers arrive, many of us start craving hot pakoras, crispy bhajiyas and a spicy plate of pani puri. Others reach for ice creams or chilled fruit juices to enjoy the cool weather. However, monsoon is just as known for bacteria and viruses. Nutritionists say our digestion naturally slows down during the rainy season. Add contaminated food or water to the mix, and the result can be food poisoning, diarrhoea, typhoid, jaundice and other stomach infections.
Here's what experts recommend avoiding, and what to eat instead.
Should You Stop Eating Leafy Vegetables?
You've probably heard someone say, “Don't eat leafy greens during the monsoon.” Is that true? Not exactly.
According to nutritionist Dr Janaki Srinath from Hyderabad, “Leafy vegetables grow close to the ground, making them more likely to collect mud, insects, fungi and harmful microorganisms during the rainy season. That doesn't mean you should avoid them completely. Instead, wash them thoroughly before cooking. Cleaning leafy vegetables properly makes them much safer to eat.”
Think Twice Before Eating Pani Puri
For many people, rainy evenings and pani puri are the perfect combination. Unfortunately, germs think so too. The water used to prepare pani puri can easily get contaminated in the rains. High humidity makes it easier for bacteria and viruses to multiply quickly. Even puris absorb moisture from the air and are therefore more prone to contamination.
Eating unhygienic street-side pani puri can enhance your chances of severe gastroenteritis, diarrhoea, typhus fever and cholera. The safest way to consume pani puri is to prepare and eat it at home with boiled and cooled water.
Ice Cream Is Not Always Good
The rain does not stop many people from enjoying the kulfis and ice creams sold by the street vendors. But power cuts during monsoon are frequent enough to cause problems with refrigeration. Ice cream can melt and refreeze several times which is a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. This increases the risk of sore throats and severe diarrhoea.
Typhoid fever is a serious disease caused by the bacterium Salmonella typhi. It is spread through contaminated food or water, and can cause severe symptoms such as high fever, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. Typhoid fever is treatable with antibiotics, but it can be fatal if left untreated. Prevention is key, and can be achieved through vaccination and safe food and water practices. If you want ice cream, opt for sealed products from reliable brands that have been properly stored.
Skip Pre-cut Fruit
Colourful fruit cups sold by the roadside may look healthy but can become a breeding ground for germs. Once fruits are cut and left open, especially in humid weather, bacteria and fungi multiply rapidly. They can also be contaminated by flies and mosquitoes. Eating pre-cut fruits available in the open may increase the risk of cholera, typhoid fever, food poisoning, nausea and diarrhoea. Instead buy whole fruits and chop them fresh at home.
In this weather, a glass of fresh fruit juice sounds healthy, but only if it is hygienic. Some street-side juices may be made with contaminated ice or dirty water. Flies and bacteria can settle on juice machines, glasses and serving counters. Experts warn that drinks that are contaminated can spread infections like typhoid fever, cholera, Hepatitis A (jaundice), throat infections and serious diarrhoea. Opt for freshly prepared juices without ice, or prepare your own drinks at home with safe drinking water. Monsoon is a great time to opt for lemon water, warm soups and herbal teas.
What About Fish?
Experts also advise caution in eating seafood during the monsoon. Heavy rain can wash water into coastal waters, raising the risk of bacterial contamination in some seafood. If you eat fish, it should be from a reputable source and well cooked.
Rainy days can make you crave salty snacks, but too much salt makes your body retain water. This can cause the blood pressure to go up, especially in people who already have high blood pressure.
Fried Food Is Not A Friend
Monsoons practically have pakoras as their unofficial mascot. But if your digestive system is already sluggish, eating fried foods like fried rice, noodles and deep-fried snacks can slow digestion even further. Moderation is the secret.
Extra spicy food can be tasty, but it can also upset your stomach. Digestion slows down during the monsoon, as it should. Some people may experience acidity, indigestion, bloating and even constipation from very spicy foods.
Monsoon means you don’t have to give up all the things you love. It’s just about making better choices. Your stomach doesn't care how tasty that pani puri looked on the roadside. It only matters if it was safe to eat.
References:
- https://www.researchgate.net/publication/362387536_Food_Safety_Measures_for_Monsoon
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3948034/
- https://extension.arizona.edu/sites/default/files/2025-02/2022-06FoodSafetyScoop-Monsoonfinal.pdf
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