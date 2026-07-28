ETV Bharat / health

Love Street Food In Monsoon? Here Are The Foods You Should Avoid To Stay Healthy

Rain has a magical way of making us hungry. The moment the first showers arrive, many of us start craving hot pakoras, crispy bhajiyas and a spicy plate of pani puri. Others reach for ice creams or chilled fruit juices to enjoy the cool weather. However, monsoon is just as known for bacteria and viruses. Nutritionists say our digestion naturally slows down during the rainy season. Add contaminated food or water to the mix, and the result can be food poisoning, diarrhoea, typhoid, jaundice and other stomach infections.

Here's what experts recommend avoiding, and what to eat instead.

Should You Stop Eating Leafy Vegetables?

You've probably heard someone say, “Don't eat leafy greens during the monsoon.” Is that true? Not exactly.

Wash leafy vegetables thoroughly before cooking (Getty Images)

According to nutritionist Dr Janaki Srinath from Hyderabad, “Leafy vegetables grow close to the ground, making them more likely to collect mud, insects, fungi and harmful microorganisms during the rainy season. That doesn't mean you should avoid them completely. Instead, wash them thoroughly before cooking. Cleaning leafy vegetables properly makes them much safer to eat.”

Think Twice Before Eating Pani Puri

For many people, rainy evenings and pani puri are the perfect combination. Unfortunately, germs think so too. The water used to prepare pani puri can easily get contaminated in the rains. High humidity makes it easier for bacteria and viruses to multiply quickly. Even puris absorb moisture from the air and are therefore more prone to contamination.

Eating unhygienic street-side pani puri can enhance your chances of severe gastroenteritis, diarrhoea, typhus fever and cholera. The safest way to consume pani puri is to prepare and eat it at home with boiled and cooled water.

Fried snacks can slow down your digestion (Getty Images)

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