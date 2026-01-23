Are You Gaining Weight Even After Eating Very Little? Do You Know What To Eat And How Much?
Published : January 23, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
Are you wondering how much to eat, what to eat, and how many times a day? Are you worried about gaining weight even when you eat very little? You don't need to search everywhere for complete information on body fitness and nutritional food. "Fit Hoga Bharat" provides you with all the information.
56% of the Burden of Diseases is Due to Food
Changes in lifestyle and eating habits are having a huge impact on health. The increase in diseases is due to junk food, lack of exercise, and irregular sleep patterns. Researchers say that unhealthy food is the cause of 56% of diseases, which shows how much we have changed. The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has released 'Dietary Guidelines for Indians' on what to eat for good health.
Balanced Diet is the Key to Health
As part of a balanced diet, consume plenty of vegetables, pulses, and legumes. Reduce the intake of tubers and starchy foods, and consume 250 grams of grains daily. It is good to include millets along with rice. Pulses provide a good source of protein. For healthy fats, consume 25 to 35 grams of oilseeds (such as peanuts, pumpkin seeds, and almonds) daily. Exercise regularly to prevent weight gain.
Foods That Should Be Part of Your Diet
If your body requires approximately 2000 calories of energy per day, your diet should include 250 grams of cereals, 400 grams of vegetables, 100 grams of fruits, 85 grams of pulses or meat or eggs, 35 grams of oilseeds, and 27 grams of fats or oil. Besides rice, curry, dal, and yogurt, make sure to include vegetables, fruits, and leafy greens in your daily diet. Avoid excessive tea and coffee.
Plenty of Protein in Vegetarian Food
Non-vegetarians get plenty of protein from eggs, chicken, mutton, and fish. But vegetarians have even better sources of protein. According to the recommendations of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR-NIN), women aged 19-50 need 46-50 grams of protein. Women who work hard all day and do workouts can consume up to 66-110 grams.
Green gram, chickpeas, black gram, milk, and dairy products like yoghurt and paneer are rich in protein. 30 grams of soybeans can provide 72% of the daily required protein. A large spoonful of sesame seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds a day is enough. They provide 30% of the daily required protein. Compared to pistachios and cashews, almonds have more protein. Ten almonds should be soaked and consumed daily. Corn also provides protein, and sufficient protein can be obtained from peanut chutney and peanut butter as well.
