ETV Bharat / health

Are You Gaining Weight Even After Eating Very Little? Do You Know What To Eat And How Much?

Which foods should be part of your diet? ( Getty Images )

Are you wondering how much to eat, what to eat, and how many times a day? Are you worried about gaining weight even when you eat very little? You don't need to search everywhere for complete information on body fitness and nutritional food. "Fit Hoga Bharat" provides you with all the information.

56% of the Burden of Diseases is Due to Food

Changes in lifestyle and eating habits are having a huge impact on health. The increase in diseases is due to junk food, lack of exercise, and irregular sleep patterns. Researchers say that unhealthy food is the cause of 56% of diseases, which shows how much we have changed. The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has released 'Dietary Guidelines for Indians' on what to eat for good health.

Balanced Diet is the Key to Health

As part of a balanced diet, consume plenty of vegetables, pulses, and legumes. Reduce the intake of tubers and starchy foods, and consume 250 grams of grains daily. It is good to include millets along with rice. Pulses provide a good source of protein. For healthy fats, consume 25 to 35 grams of oilseeds (such as peanuts, pumpkin seeds, and almonds) daily. Exercise regularly to prevent weight gain.

Foods That Should Be Part of Your Diet