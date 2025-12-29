ETV Bharat / health

When Healthy Food Turns Into The Villain: Everyday Food And Medicine Interactions You Should Be Careful About

It’s morning. You wake up late. You gulp down your blood pressure pill with chai. Maybe grab a banana or a bowl of cornflakes. You feel responsible. And yet, without knowing it, you may have just cancelled out half the effect of that medicine. It's because of a silent mismatch between what you ate and what you swallowed.

Here’s the most Indian habit of all: We take medicines seriously. We take food seriously. We almost never think about how the two interact. We don’t tell doctors about our diet. We forget to mention supplements, herbal powders, protein shakes, or “just vitamins.” We assume that if it’s natural, it’s harmless.

As Jeevan Kasara, Chairman of Steris Healthcare, points out, most people have no idea this is happening. “Many people take medicines that are prescribed for daily use without realizing that regular foods can drastically change the working of the drugs.” That’s why doctors often say, “Empty stomach” not because they enjoy making your mornings miserable, but because timing matters.

Kasara describes certain food-medicine combinations that are best avoided.

Grapefruit

In classic Indian fashion, we assume “medicine hai, kaam karegi”. But the truth is more complicated. Take grapefruit, for example. It has become the poster child of food-drug chaos. If you’re taking medicines for heart problems, blood pressure, or cholesterol, grapefruit can interfere with enzymes that normally break down the drug. The result? The medicine stays in your body longer than it should.

That “extra” medicine can act like an overdose, raising the risk of side effects without increasing benefits.

Leafy Vegetables

Now take leafy greens: spinach, kale, methi, sarson ka saag. Yes, they’re healthy. But they’re also rich in vitamin K, which can reduce the effect of blood-thinning medicines if eaten irregularly. So it’s not that you must stop eating greens. It’s that your body prefers consistency. Your medicine gets confused if you change your diet every day. When medicine is confused, results get unpredictable.