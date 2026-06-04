ETV Bharat / health

Food Appears Different On An Empty Stomach: New Zealand Study

We are often told not to go to the supermarket on an empty stomach. Findings from a new University of Otago study in New Zealand potentially explain this theory, revealing that the way we think about food changes if we are hungry or full – not just whether we want food, but how vividly we can imagine it. Led by PhD candidate Maggie Hames, the study found that imagining food is easier, faster and more vivid when people are hungry, which could help to understand food cravings and eating behaviour.

Co-author Associate Professor Mei Peng, of Otago’s Sensory Neuroscience and Nutrition Lab, says this shows our food thoughts are not random or purely psychological. They are closely connected to the body. “In certain bodily states, such as hunger, imagined food experiences may become more vivid and more rewarding, making food feel especially tempting,” she says. “This may have everyday relevance for understanding food cravings, dieting habits, and healthy eating.”

Giving into food cravings can substantially add to a person’s energy intake, so knowing how the brain and body interact in these moments may help us better manage eating behaviour, Associate Professor Peng says. About 60 people took part in the study, which was recently published in the journal Appetite.

They were asked to imagine the smell, flavour, and texture of food when they were hungry and when they were full to see if these imagined sensory experiences changed with metabolic state. “It seems intuitive that food thoughts might become stronger when we are hungry, but this study tested that idea experimentally.”