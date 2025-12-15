ETV Bharat / health

Should You Really Fear Fluoride In Your Toothpaste? A Dentist Debunks The Myths Surrounding It

If you spend five minutes on wellness Instagram or a late night scrolling through WhatsApp forwards, you will find fluoride being blamed for everything from “toxicity” to thyroid problems. Some people now choose toothpaste the way others choose political parties, with suspicion. But when something has been used globally for decades, is recommended by major health bodies, and is still controversial, it’s worth slowing down and testing assumptions instead of reacting to fear.

ETV Bharat spoke to Dr. Manasi Shimpi, Pediatric and Preventive Dentist at HNM Dental Centre, Vasant Vihar in Delhi, who spends her days dealing not with internet myths but with real teeth, real children, and very real cavities.

What Is Fluoride?

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral found in water, soil, and some foods. Pediatric and Preventive Dentist Dr. Shimpi explains that it’s used in dentistry because it:

Strengthens tooth enamel

Makes teeth more resistant to acid attacks

Helps reverse early stages of tooth decay

Think of fluoride like progressive overload for your teeth; it strengthens weak spots before they break.

Myth 1: “Fluoride Is Toxic”

Anything is toxic at the wrong dose. Including water and oxygen. The fluoride used in toothpaste and drinking water is present in very small, regulated amounts. Toxicity occurs only at levels far higher than what people are exposed to through normal dental use. In fact, research shows that regular fluoride use can reduce cavities by up to 40%.